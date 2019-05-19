TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lawyer confirms Khanya Mkangisa's arrest on drinking and driving charges

It has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the incident occurred three weeks ago

19 May 2019 - 12:35 By Karishma Thakurdin
Khanya Mkangisa was arrested on allegations of drinking and driving three weeks ago.
Video footage of actress Khanya Mkangisa being arrested by Joburg metro police on drinking and driving allegations has gone viral on social media on Sunday. 

In the video, Mkangisa is seen with her hands behind her back, while she and a female officer can be heard having a heated verbal exchange. 

Mkangisa's attorney, Idemudia Uriesi of PI Uriesi Attorneys, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the video is real and that the actress was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving three weeks ago.  

"It is not from this morning, it is from three weekends ago. She was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving."

Uriesi said it is not known who recorded the video and shared it on social media. 

"I do not see her doing anything wrong in the video, other than standing up for herself. People should give the process a chance and remember that at this stage it is just an allegation."

Uriesi said that Mkangisa had appeared in court and that the matter was still under investigation. 

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from metro police by the time of publishing were unsuccessful. 

This is not the first time that Mkangisa has landed on the wrong side of the law. 

In February, Sunday World reported that Mkangisa spent the night behind bars after an alleged hit-and-run incident. 

During an interview on Metro FM at the time, Khanya confirmed she was taken into custody but claims the situation was "blown out of proportion".

Khanya admitted that there was an incident but claimed that she left her contact details. "I don't want to get into it but, basically, I was definitely not involved in a hit-and-run. I don't know how this story blew way out of proportion.

