Bonnie Mbuli: Y'all need to reduce your speed in judging Khanya Mkangisa

Bonnie Mbuli has weighed in on the outcry after a video of actress Khanya Mkangisa being arrested for allegedly drinking and driving went viral, telling social media users not to be too quick to judge the young star.

Video footage of Khanya being arrested by Joburg metro police topped the trends list over the weekend after originally being posted on Twitter on May 4.

While the incident sparked outrage among social media users, Bonnie took to Twitter to share some words of caution to those rushing to judge Khanya.

In a post containing a meme reading, "You got to back up a little bit", Bonnie pointed out that we've all had moments where we have been going through the most.