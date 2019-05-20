TshisaLIVE

Bonnie Mbuli: Y'all need to reduce your speed in judging Khanya Mkangisa

Khanya is set to appear in court again early next month on allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol...

20 May 2019 - 11:14 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonnie Mbuli has shared her thoughts about the recent arrest of Khanya Mkangisa.
Bonnie Mbuli has shared her thoughts about the recent arrest of Khanya Mkangisa.
Image: Yolanda Saayman/Gallo Images

Bonnie Mbuli has weighed in on the outcry after a video of actress Khanya Mkangisa being arrested for allegedly drinking and driving went viral, telling social media users not to be too quick to judge the young star.

Video footage of Khanya being arrested by Joburg metro police topped the trends list  over the weekend after originally being posted on Twitter on May 4.

While the incident sparked outrage among social media users, Bonnie took to Twitter to share some words of caution to those rushing to judge Khanya.

In a post containing a meme reading, "You got to back up a little bit", Bonnie pointed out that we've all had moments where we have been going through the most.

Bonnie's comments drew mixed reactions from her followers, with some pointing out that Khanya could have harmed others by allegedly driving under the influence.

Others said that those gunning for Khanya should first deal with their own family members who drink and drive.

Meanwhile, former YoTV presenter Lumko Johnson has questioned why the person who posted the video of Khanya's arrest tagged the Fergusons in her thread. 

Khanya's attorney, Idemudia Uriesi of PI Uriesi Attorneys, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the actress was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving three weeks ago.  

He said while it was not known who recorded the video and shared it on social media, he saw her doing nothing wrong in the clip.

"I do not see her doing anything wrong in the video, other than standing up for herself. People should give the process a chance and remember that at this stage it is just an allegation," said Uriesi.

According to a Sunday Sun report, Khanya was arrested on charges of common assault and driving under the influence of alcohol. 

She appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on May 9 and was released on R1 500 bail. The actress is set to appear in court again early next month. 

MORE:

WATCH | Lawyer confirms Khanya Mkangisa's arrest on drinking and driving charges

Video footage of Khanya Mkangisa being arrested by metro police has gone viral.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Khanya Mkangisa breaks silence on alleged hit and run

The star claims the incident has been 'blown way out of proportion'.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Khanya Mkangisa clears the air on all those romance rumours

Her and Yanga? Apparently not, fam
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Fan begs Jub Jub to not go through with Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Lawyer confirms Khanya Mkangisa's arrest on drinking and driving charges TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'He wasn't my type': Kwesta's wife on their first meeting TshisaLIVE
  4. When Papa Penny said 'down sit' instead of 'sit down' Mzansi felt played! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
Quad biker assaults elderly man in Port Elizabeth
X