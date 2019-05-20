Bonnie Mbuli: Y'all need to reduce your speed in judging Khanya Mkangisa
Khanya is set to appear in court again early next month on allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol...
Bonnie Mbuli has weighed in on the outcry after a video of actress Khanya Mkangisa being arrested for allegedly drinking and driving went viral, telling social media users not to be too quick to judge the young star.
Video footage of Khanya being arrested by Joburg metro police topped the trends list over the weekend after originally being posted on Twitter on May 4.
While the incident sparked outrage among social media users, Bonnie took to Twitter to share some words of caution to those rushing to judge Khanya.
In a post containing a meme reading, "You got to back up a little bit", Bonnie pointed out that we've all had moments where we have been going through the most.
Also..Ya’ll need to reduce your speed on judging Khanya, we’ve all done our own gowing with no one recording ...even in the Uber. pic.twitter.com/cQSrj7v1GG— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) May 19, 2019
Bonnie's comments drew mixed reactions from her followers, with some pointing out that Khanya could have harmed others by allegedly driving under the influence.
Others said that those gunning for Khanya should first deal with their own family members who drink and drive.
Meanwhile, former YoTV presenter Lumko Johnson has questioned why the person who posted the video of Khanya's arrest tagged the Fergusons in her thread.
The girl who posted the thread with Khanya's video is shit for tagging her employer. I don't care what point she's trying to make.— 🎬🎥📱📻🎭❤️ (@LumkoJohnson) May 19, 2019
Khanya's attorney, Idemudia Uriesi of PI Uriesi Attorneys, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the actress was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving three weeks ago.
He said while it was not known who recorded the video and shared it on social media, he saw her doing nothing wrong in the clip.
"I do not see her doing anything wrong in the video, other than standing up for herself. People should give the process a chance and remember that at this stage it is just an allegation," said Uriesi.
According to a Sunday Sun report, Khanya was arrested on charges of common assault and driving under the influence of alcohol.
She appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on May 9 and was released on R1 500 bail. The actress is set to appear in court again early next month.