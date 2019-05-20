Cassper defends 'O jewa Keng?' tweep: Why are people so f**king bitter?

Cassper can deal with trolls coming for him on social media and throwing all kinds of insults - but when the target of the attack became another Twitter user, Cassper geared up for war and was taking no prisoners.

Keabetswe is like an internet goddess ever since she nearly collapsed the internet with her tweet, simply asking: "O jewa Keng?" (what's eating you?).

But not everyone is impressed by her life-saving service to help us get ish off our chest; one hater came claiming sis was ugly.

While the Twitter army defended sis, Cassper came all guns blazing and accused the critic of not only being jealous but also bitter and ugly himself!

"You just wish that was your tweet. You such an ugly human being! Why are people so f*cking bitter? What did the poor girl do to you?" Cassper said in response to the tweet.