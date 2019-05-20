TshisaLIVE

Cassper defends 'O jewa Keng?' tweep: Why are people so f**king bitter?

Rapper calls out ‘ugly human being’ who bullies online

20 May 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest stood up for the 'O jewa Keng?' girl.
Cassper Nyovest stood up for the 'O jewa Keng?' girl.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper can deal with trolls coming for him on social media and throwing all kinds of insults - but when the target of the attack became another Twitter user, Cassper geared up for war and was taking no prisoners.

Keabetswe is like an internet goddess ever since she nearly collapsed the internet with her tweet, simply asking: "O jewa Keng?" (what's eating you?).

But not everyone is impressed by her life-saving service to help us get ish off our chest; one hater came claiming sis was ugly. 

While the Twitter army defended sis, Cassper came all guns blazing and accused the critic of not only being jealous but also bitter and ugly himself!

"You just wish that was your tweet. You such an ugly human being! Why are people so f*cking bitter? What did the poor girl do to you?" Cassper said in response to the tweet.

Cassper wasn't the only famous face that slammed the hater.

Comedian Nina Hastie also delivered a stinging clapback that left him dizzy, while Fikile Mbalula urged him to delete the tweet.

READ MORE:

Cassper Nyovest: An L is just around the corner

Cassper Nyovest believes in celebrating every win.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper: It may look like things come easy for me, but they don't

Cassper can't wait for the day when he doesn't have to work as hard as he does right now
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper and AKA to perform together for a good cause!

Okay, so it's not a reunion or collabo. but hey, it's for a good cause.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Fan begs Jub Jub to not go through with Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Lawyer confirms Khanya Mkangisa's arrest on drinking and driving charges TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'He wasn't my type': Kwesta's wife on their first meeting TshisaLIVE
  4. When Papa Penny said 'down sit' instead of 'sit down' Mzansi felt played! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
Everything you need to know about Google suspending business with Huawei
X