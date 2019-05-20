TshisaLIVE

Hilarious biblical reactions to Kim and Kanye's baby name, Psalm

20 May 2019 - 10:02 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Twitter has been having a laugh following the birth of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fourth child.
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their newborn son  Psalm on Saturday and Twitter wasted no time having a good laugh by sharing hilarious biblical memes.

Psalm West was born through a surrogate. He is the Kim and Kanye's fourth child and the second born through surrogacy after his elder sister Chicago West.

Kim shared the news with her fans via her official Instagram account. However, the name Psalm did not sit well with some fans of the couple.

This is not the first time they have been trolled for choosing odd baby names. It all started when they named their firstborn North West.

Twitter has been having fun with Psalm West too. Here are some of the top reactions:

