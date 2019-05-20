IN MEMES | Those T-shirts on OPW had fans confused AF!
The couple on Sunday night's episode of OPW wanted to show the world how in tune they were with each other through their matching T-shirts - but their attempt was a massive fail.
Zimbabwean-born Edwin Ncube and Bridget Ngwenya wanted to celebrate their love with the whole of Mzansi but instead it was their matching blue T-shirts that stole the spotlight.
The groom wore a shirt with the words "his peace" printed on it while the bride wore one with the words "her rock".
This was obviously meant to show how the pair feel about each other... you know that he's her rock and she is his peace.
However, the way they wore the shirts left viewers confused! Why did he, not she, wear the shirt that spelt "his peace"? And why didn't anybody (Nomsa, cameraman, their families...) let the couple know there was a very confusing mix up on national TV?
The pair explained that they met in 1999 when Edwin was still working as a bus conductor. Her cousin gave Edwin her number and he called her the next day.
It was not love at first sight for Bridget, who admitted she judged him. In fact, Bridget joked that the only reason she gave him a chance was for the financial benefits he provided, such as groceries for her and her sister. However Edwin persisted for a year and eventually the two became official in 2001.
Nice love story neh? But the T-shirt saga won the TL and the memes came flying in!
Am I the only one questioning those t-shirts? She is wearing "Her rock" and he is wearing "His Peace" kanjani #ourperfectwedding pic.twitter.com/mjgbRz79v3— PLS RT pinned tweet👏🏾 (@LessyJantjie) May 19, 2019
I’m sitting here thinking maybe it’s me,, but no!! The her rock and his peace is not right🤣🤣🤣so from the person who came up with the idea and the one who printed it,no one could pick up that the English is not right? #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/tfhnccGb9s— Fhatuwani (@Fhatuwa03) May 19, 2019
Is it just me or are these T-shirt’s wrong. Ke dizzy😂😂😂 #ourperfectwedding pic.twitter.com/OhKnG8o22Y— Lerato_Sebego (@Liratoo69) May 19, 2019
Bathong?? Or is it me?? Shouldn’t these shirts be swapped? #opwmzansi #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/wPGMZoiy9S— Tshego Ngoash 👩🏽💼 (@Tshego_Ngoash) May 19, 2019
#OurPerfectWedding— Zandile_zandox (@zan_zandox) May 19, 2019
I blame nomsa for not telling them about the t-shirts and i also blame the couple for not telling nomsa about her hairstyle😪😪 pic.twitter.com/88yWUXCNgA
So on the matching t shirts, the wife has “her rock” and the husband has “her peace” #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/MQFeezX2jp— ORGANIC™️ (@Costoe_M) May 19, 2019
There is something wrong about the t shirts yazi #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/Sf1J9gP66n— Mjita Ka Mam (@Siphele44615633) May 19, 2019
His what??? Her what?? 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 Guys Please y ba-So? He wore hers, She wore his. #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/mS0HXBjIWs— Zandi B mnisi (@ZARGAGA_M) May 19, 2019