Pearl Thusi on Ntsiki: 'If we support her, maybe she'll value herself more'
Media personality Pearl Thusi has laughed off Ntsiki Mazwai's accusation that she is "obnoxious" and even asked her Twitter followers to support her.
Khanya has that obnoxious thing that Pearl Thusi has.......— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 19, 2019
Although Pearl was not tagged in the original post, it landed on her timeline, which saw her do what she is known for: not letting trolls slide.
In a series of tweets, some which have since been deleted, Pearl expressed shock at Ntsiki taking aim at her. She claimed Ntsiki's discontent about herself and career were the reasons why she projected hate towards other women.
Yazi you'll be minding your own business. Then there comes ntsiki 😂😂😂😂 out of nowhere 😂😂😂 she's so funny yazi. Bless her shame man. ❤️— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) May 19, 2019
Guys please watch ntsiki's show. Its sad when someone can't love themselves enough to leave other women alone. But if we support her then maybe she'll value herself enough to stop trying to insult and drag other women down. ❤️— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) May 19, 2019
So determined was Pearl to get her point across, she even dragged Jesus and Nelson Mandela into her responses.