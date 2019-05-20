TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi on Ntsiki: 'If we support her, maybe she'll value herself more'

20 May 2019 - 11:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Pearl Thusi has responded to Ntsiki Mazwai, who called her obnoxious.
Pearl Thusi has responded to Ntsiki Mazwai, who called her obnoxious.
Image: Via Pearl Thusi's Instagram

Media personality Pearl Thusi has laughed off Ntsiki Mazwai's accusation that she is "obnoxious" and even asked her Twitter followers to support her.

Although Pearl was not tagged in the original post, it landed on her timeline, which saw her do what she is known for: not letting trolls slide.

In a series of tweets, some which have since been deleted, Pearl expressed shock at Ntsiki taking aim at her. She claimed Ntsiki's discontent about herself and career were the reasons why she projected hate towards other women. 

So determined was Pearl to get her point across, she even dragged Jesus and Nelson Mandela into her responses. 

Pearl Thusi's response to Ntsiki Mazwai
Pearl Thusi's response to Ntsiki Mazwai
Image: Twitter/Pearl Thusi
Pearl Thusi's response to Ntsiki Mazwai
Pearl Thusi's response to Ntsiki Mazwai
Image: Twitter/ Pearl Thusi

