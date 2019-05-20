Pretty Yende cancels European show, hints at social media hiatus
After a short battle with her health, SA musician Pretty Yende was forced to pull out of a performance in Europe recently.
Although she would not reveal the reason for her sickness, she took to Instagram to reveal that her battle with ill health had seen her miss her scheduled performance as Amina in Bellini’s La Sonnambula at the Deutsche Oper Berlin in Germany.
"I’m terribly sorry to all my fans and family in Berlin. I promise to come back even stronger as soon as my health advisers and I have this sorted," she wrote on social media, reassuring fans that she will be okay and is on the road to getting better.
She also thanked fans for their support and hinted at taking a break from social media while recovering.
The decision came only days after she posted a picture of herself in Switzerland with what seemed to be a drip in her hand
Pretty also opened up about fame not being all about the glam.
"It might be assumed to be one of the most 'glamorous' of careers, with all its glitz and glam, but behind that curtain are men and women who dedicate every inch of their being to make art. We might not fully comprehend the extend of what it takes to be who we are and what we do, but I'd like to let you know that you are stronger than you can ever imagine right, there where you are.
"Know that this journey called 'life' is nothing without our will to press forward and always honour our bodies that are temporarily hosting our spirit and soul to make one more day that much brighter for someone else, including you. God is good. I'm more than okay."
She also encouraged her followers to never give up.
"Wherever you are, keep choosing life and living your impossible dream and realise it. You might never have all that it takes, but whatever you've got is more than enough to still make each day that much more fruitful, and maybe in the process inspire someone else to do the same for others."