Robert Marawa on surviving ICU: When my sister walked in, she saw a corpse

20 May 2019 - 12:12 By Kyle Zeeman
Robert Marawa was in ICU last year.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

In the wake of his shock exit from SuperSport, Robert Marawa has opened up about the work stress he endured that apparently resulted in him landing up in ICU - with those close to him fearing the worst.

Marawa made headlines late last week when he tweeted that he had been told by SuperSport bosses not to come into work any more. The channel later confirmed to TimesLIVE that they had parted company with Marawa.

Asked by a follower what happened, Marawa tweeted: "One day you will all know. It will cost me my life, but you will know."

In the midst of the drama, Marawa told Radio 2000's Phat Joe that work stress had at times grown so intense that it led to his hospitalisation, adding that he is no longer scared to speak the truth.

"People don't know what it is that I've had to do. I've been threatened. I was in ICU in June/July last year. My sister was shattered. When she walked in, she saw a corpse. But people don't know that because I don't talk about it," he said.

"The thing is, if my life had to end because of a passion and the job that I do, then so be it."

Last year he confirmed to Sunday World that he had been taken to hospital. However, he downplayed the situation at the time and said his ailment was not important enough to make the news.

The star has battled with his health in the past. In 2008 he had a heart attack after a gym session, which he said was because he had not been exercising for a while. In 2013 he collapsed at an event. He was also reportedly taken to a medical facility in 2017.

