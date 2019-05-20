Robert Marawa on surviving ICU: When my sister walked in, she saw a corpse

In the midst of the drama, Marawa told Radio 2000's Phat Joe that work stress had at times grown so intense that it led to his hospitalisation, adding that he is no longer scared to speak the truth.

"People don't know what it is that I've had to do. I've been threatened. I was in ICU in June/July last year. My sister was shattered. When she walked in, she saw a corpse. But people don't know that because I don't talk about it," he said.

"The thing is, if my life had to end because of a passion and the job that I do, then so be it."

Last year he confirmed to Sunday World that he had been taken to hospital. However, he downplayed the situation at the time and said his ailment was not important enough to make the news.

The star has battled with his health in the past. In 2008 he had a heart attack after a gym session, which he said was because he had not been exercising for a while. In 2013 he collapsed at an event. He was also reportedly taken to a medical facility in 2017.