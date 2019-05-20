Somizi on DMF’s ‘boring’ Tebogo: I feel for the guy
Mzansi Magic's hit reality show Date My Family is usually more lit than a Christmas tree but fans feared for the worst when Tebogo went on the show looking for love.
You see, the thing is, they thought Tebogo was about as exciting as watching paint dry.
The guy was trying his best to win over the friends and family of potential dates but he was hitting a losing streak Amakhosi would be proud of.
Looks like Tebogo was never ready for some of these questions. 😬 Will he make a love connection tonight? #DMFMzansi— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) May 19, 2019
Whether it was his attitude, his voice or just the way he walked, he was not catching a break.
It even seemed at one point that his idea of the perfect woman changed as he prepared for his date at the end of the night.
Dude even called out his exes for bearing false witness about him, to the amusement of viewers.
Even Idols SA judge Somizi weighed in on the matter, calling the show a sitcom and predicting that Tebogo wouldn't find peace.
Guys date my family is a sitcom shemmmm. I’m in stitches. At the same time I feel for this guy as I imagine what Twitter is gonna do with him. #datemyfamily— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 19, 2019
There was no need to consult the bones because obvs Somizi was right.
Soon Tebogo's name was trending on Twitter and memes were flying, many of them claiming, harshly, that Tebogo would be forever alone.
