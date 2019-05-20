TshisaLIVE

Somizi on DMF’s ‘boring’ Tebogo: I feel for the guy

20 May 2019 - 09:05 By Kyle Zeeman
Tebogo went on Date My Family to try find love but trended on social media instead.
Image: Mzansi Magic via Twitter

Mzansi Magic's hit reality show Date My Family is usually more lit than a Christmas tree but fans feared for the worst when Tebogo went on the show looking for love.

You see, the thing is, they thought Tebogo was about as exciting as watching paint dry.

The guy was trying his best to win over the friends and family of potential dates but he was hitting a losing streak Amakhosi would be proud of.

Whether it was his attitude, his voice or just the way he walked, he was not catching a break.

It even seemed at one point that his idea of the perfect woman changed as he prepared for his date at the end of the night.

Dude even called out his exes for bearing false witness about him, to the amusement of viewers.

Even Idols SA judge Somizi weighed in on the matter, calling the show a sitcom and predicting that Tebogo wouldn't find peace.

There was no need to consult the bones because obvs Somizi was right.

Soon Tebogo's name was trending on Twitter and memes were flying, many of them claiming, harshly, that Tebogo would be forever alone.

