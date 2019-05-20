WATCH | Another one! AKA 'smashes' another fan's cellphone

Die-hard AKA fan Mary Phahladi was left heartbroken after the rapper allegedly smashed her phone for trying to record him dancing in Pretoria over the weekend.

Fans of the Megacy were super-stoked when AKA showed up at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Menlyn on Saturday and initially posed for pics and interacted with them.

For Mary, however, the night didn't end on a high note. Her friend Moosa Kaula, who witnessed the entire debacle, spoke to TshisaLIVE about what transpired.

"I was with my friends on Saturday at Ayepyep in Menlyn, where we were taking pics with AKA. My friend Mary Phahladi, who is a huge AKA fan, was in the crowd taking pics and she managed to get a picture with him. She was so happy," said Moosa.

But Mary's happiness was short-lived. About an hour later, she saw AKA dancing in the crowd and thought it would be a great idea to get a video. "AKA was dancing in the crowd and Mary went to get a video for her social page. He was coming towards her and suddenly smashed the phone," said Moosa.

"I don't think there's anything Mary did to anger him, because we were just dancing."