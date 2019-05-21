Cassper responds to Tira 'beef' rumours

Cassper has responded to claims that he is "beefing" with music mogul DJ Tira, after fans started asking questions about their "strained" relationship.

According to their followers on social media, the pair seems to have been at loggerheads since DJ Tira called out Durban sponsors for supporting Cassper's #FillUpMosesMabhidaStadium show last year, while his events in the city were not given the same treatment.

Soon thereafter, Malume Tira made it clear he was not angry with Cassper, but rumours of an icy feud between the two continued to spread

Fans saw the feud in everything from their projects to the friends they kept.