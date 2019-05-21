Cassper responds to Tira 'beef' rumours
Cassper has responded to claims that he is "beefing" with music mogul DJ Tira, after fans started asking questions about their "strained" relationship.
According to their followers on social media, the pair seems to have been at loggerheads since DJ Tira called out Durban sponsors for supporting Cassper's #FillUpMosesMabhidaStadium show last year, while his events in the city were not given the same treatment.
Soon thereafter, Malume Tira made it clear he was not angry with Cassper, but rumours of an icy feud between the two continued to spread
Fans saw the feud in everything from their projects to the friends they kept.
They questioned whether Tira sabotaged #FillUpMosesMabhidaStadium and why Cassper wasn't on the lineup for Tira's gigs.
After months of speculation, one fan decided to take his chance and ask Cassper about the "beef" on Monday evening.
Cassper didn't directly respond, only pointing out that the pair has been making money together.
"Me and Tira get money together. Been that way for years now."
And fans will soon get a chance to see for themselves, because the pair recently worked on "a lil online ad together".
While many saw it as Cassper's way of saying the two were good, others claimed it was another indication that they were just getting along for the coins.
By then why are you not part of the line up for fact Durban Rocks. And we know he had a role in the sabotage at Mabida. But lalela we still love you. And your killer music— Mbalenhle Khumalo (@Mbalenh82814782) May 21, 2019
