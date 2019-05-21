TshisaLIVE

Cassper responds to Tira 'beef' rumours

21 May 2019 - 11:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been asked about his 'feud' with DJ Tira.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been asked about his 'feud' with DJ Tira.
Image: Cassper Nyovest/Instagram

Cassper has responded to claims that he is "beefing" with music mogul DJ Tira, after fans started asking questions about their "strained" relationship.

According to their followers on social media, the pair seems to have been at loggerheads since DJ Tira called out Durban sponsors for supporting Cassper's #FillUpMosesMabhidaStadium show last year, while his events in the city were not given the same treatment.

Soon thereafter, Malume Tira made it clear he was not angry with Cassper, but rumours of an icy feud between the two continued to spread

Fans saw the feud in everything from their projects to the friends they kept.

DJ Tira: I didn't snub gogo on purpose

Tira says he didn't see the lady trying to greet him.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

They questioned whether Tira sabotaged #FillUpMosesMabhidaStadium and why Cassper wasn't on the lineup for Tira's gigs.

After months of speculation, one fan decided to take his chance and ask Cassper about the "beef" on Monday evening.

Cassper didn't directly respond, only pointing out that the pair has been making money together.

"Me and Tira get money together. Been that way for years now."

And fans will soon get a chance to see for themselves, because the pair recently worked on "a lil online ad together".

While many saw it as Cassper's way of saying the two were good, others claimed it was another indication that they were just getting along for the coins.

MORE

Ex-friends: Cassper’s famous fallouts

Fans are still reeling in shock at the revelation that Cassper and his former bestie Riky Rick have seemingly fallen out and are not real friends ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Cassper and AKA to perform together for a good cause!

Okay, so it's not a reunion or collabo. but hey, it's for a good cause.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Cassper hits back: 'I ain’t never gonna lie down and take the L'

"Indaba I'm a fighter nna. I will fight until until! I also know I have influence," Cassper told his Tsibipians.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Imagine beefing with a fruit': Diddy’s watermelon emoji sparks petty Cassper & AKA war

Did Cass really take the L or is it a win for both rappers?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Lawyer confirms Khanya Mkangisa's arrest on drinking and driving charges TshisaLIVE
  2. Robert Marawa on surviving ICU: When my sister walked in, she saw a corpse TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Fan begs Jub Jub to not go through with Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Another one! AKA 'smashes' another fan's cellphone TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi on DMF’s ‘boring’ Tebogo: I feel for the guy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
X