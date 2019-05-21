From Kairo Forbes to True Thompson: Six celeb kids killing it on Instagram
Local and international celebrity kids whose parents are in the limelight are killing it on Instagram. While it is not clear whether they are being groomed for the entertainment industry, their stars are already shining bright.
If the thousands of followers they already have on the platform were currency, these celebrity kids and celebrity mini-mes would be guaped.
From Kairo Forbes to True Thompson, here are six local and international celeb kids, their Instagram accounts and why you should follow them:
Kairo Forbes (DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter)
Kairo Forbes has more than 460,000 followers. She serves nothing but looks and personality and we are here for it!
Asahd Tuck Khaled - DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck
The sky is the limit for Asahd. He plays the piano, is a fashionista and is stylish.
DJ Arch Junior
The youngest DJ in the world made a name for himself at just six years old. He is hanging out with industry bigwigs like DJ Shimza and keeps his followers informed of his gigs.
Alexis Olympia Ohanian jr - Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's daughter
Whether Alexis junior will be a tech boss like her father or is a grand-slammer in the making like her mother is yet to be discovered. She serves cuteness galore.
Kenzie Bala - Loyiso and Jennifer Bala's daughter
"Keeping up with Kenzie" is what her Instagram account should be named as she lets her followers in on what she gets up to with her parents as well. And we're here for the sass.
True Thompson - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter
At just a year old, True serves some serious looks and cute videos of herself and what she gets up to with her her family.