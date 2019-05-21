From Kairo Forbes to True Thompson: Six celeb kids killing it on Instagram

Local and international celebrity kids whose parents are in the limelight are killing it on Instagram. While it is not clear whether they are being groomed for the entertainment industry, their stars are already shining bright.

If the thousands of followers they already have on the platform were currency, these celebrity kids and celebrity mini-mes would be guaped.

From Kairo Forbes to True Thompson, here are six local and international celeb kids, their Instagram accounts and why you should follow them:

Kairo Forbes (DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter)

Kairo Forbes has more than 460,000 followers. She serves nothing but looks and personality and we are here for it!