Game of Thrones FOMO? Here’s Trevor Noah's hilarious wrap of the series in 5 min

While pretty much the whole world is freaking out over the Game of Thrones finale, many of y'all are just sitting around wondering what the fuss is all about.

Well unless you have like a billion hours (not really) to sit and watch all eight seasons before the finale, you are gonna no doubt be lost.

But if you're the type that gets caught in the hype and FOMO is your middle name, Trevor Noah and his team have got you covered.

It's a recap of the whole series, all 8 seasons, in just five minutes.

What we learnt from Trevor's wrap is:

1. You can never trust a blonde woman

2. Some people just be camping out in the desert like it's Burning Man

3. Some short drunk uncle is doing the most

4. Jon Snow is most famous for "trying to unite the Snow Bloods and Snow Crips".