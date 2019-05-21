'I insist on my boycott': Steve Hofmeyr hits back at being debated on kykNET
Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmyer has questioned MultiChoice's decision to remove all content pertaining to him on their platforms after he was a topic of discussion on kykNET news programme kykNET Verslag.
Steve made headlines yet again on Monday when he returned to court in a dispute over an apartheid-era flag at the Woordfees festival in Stellenbosch last year. At the festival, activist Johan Pienaar wrote the names of several prominent "architects of apartheid" on the flag, with Steve's name in the centre, and asked people to walk on it.
Steve responded at the time by tweeting that he would offer a reward of R1,500 to anyone who removed the flag. The case was brought to court and a protection order was granted to the activist late last year. The case was once again postponed on Monday until July 22.
And while he was a topic of conversation over the drama, Steve took to Twitter to question why his name was being mentioned in the middle of a boycott from MultiChoice.
Why am I being debatted on DSTV's Multichoice channels? I insist on my boycott. #kyknetVerslag— Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) May 20, 2019
Fans asked how Steve could have been watching the show to hear his name when he had braaied his decoder in response to the boycott.
A follower joked that he had sent Steve his DStv Now login details for him to watch.
MultiChoice confirmed to TshisaLIVE last month that it had decided not to air any of Steve's content, which includes archived material from the star, and to distance itself from the controversial artist.
This after a 2014 tweet from the musician resurfaced on social media where he claimed black people were the "architects of apartheid".
Steve said he would not fight the decision, except where contracts are broken, and was looking to move his content to another platform "in need of content".
He said that he was disappointed by the decision and pointed out that he had provided a lot of content to MultiChoice's platforms.