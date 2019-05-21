IN MEMES | Tyson's baby mama told her she must be a 'good father'

It's been a real rollercoaster ride watching Lockdown these days. The storyline seems to have gotten complicated for most viewers, but the one thing they all could laugh about after Monday's episode was the way Tyson's baby mama begged Tyson to "father up!".

Not only has Lorcia Cooper managed to make viewers forget that she's a woman with her amazing portrayal of the macho Tyson, it looks like it's also slipped the mind of her "baby mama".

The woman who cares for Tyson's child came to visit her in prison and begged her to get her act together and be the parent the child needs.

It was a deep moment as she poured out her heart to an otherwise hardcore Tyson, but tweeps found a way to make light of the situation by focusing on her words.

They had the memes for the moment.