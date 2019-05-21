IN MEMES | Tyson's baby mama told her she must be a 'good father'
It's been a real rollercoaster ride watching Lockdown these days. The storyline seems to have gotten complicated for most viewers, but the one thing they all could laugh about after Monday's episode was the way Tyson's baby mama begged Tyson to "father up!".
Not only has Lorcia Cooper managed to make viewers forget that she's a woman with her amazing portrayal of the macho Tyson, it looks like it's also slipped the mind of her "baby mama".
The woman who cares for Tyson's child came to visit her in prison and begged her to get her act together and be the parent the child needs.
It was a deep moment as she poured out her heart to an otherwise hardcore Tyson, but tweeps found a way to make light of the situation by focusing on her words.
They had the memes for the moment.
Lmao Tyson's baby mama is telling her to be a good father 😹😹😹😹😹 guys that sounded sooooo right! Yeee maaan I felt that #LockdownMzansi #lockdowns4 pic.twitter.com/S8bsnSkQ8A— uNontokozo (@Kapok_Blue) May 20, 2019
Tyson accepting responsibility really moved me🤧 #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/W0KTRyoQX7— Honey_Bee🐝 (@HoneyBe80605134) May 20, 2019
#LockdownMzansi #lockdowns4— ❤_Blue_Hope_❤ (@FreeTsana) May 20, 2019
Tyson you are the mother you must accept that. pic.twitter.com/EXj5tu9Y98
This Tyson situation is full proof of how rape badly impacts it's victims #LockdownMzansi #LockdownS4 pic.twitter.com/NTlyBqC5hh— 👑Afrokazi🌸 (@RealVeroch) May 20, 2019
Its #LockdownS4 O'clock pic.twitter.com/WJfXyVT1Vu— Thulile MaNdlovu Gedze (@thuli_bahle) May 20, 2019
Did she say Tyson must be a father #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/KJFI5O9mka— That_Lady_Kgau (@Kgau_M) May 20, 2019
This prison is a lot..., a lot of freaky things happening. Vicky's hair is shaved by Monde and bazwalane to save her!!! #Lockdownmzansi #LockdownS4 pic.twitter.com/Wu1QX8UOYT— Mamello Mokoena (@melo_mamikie) May 20, 2019
In spite of the stellar individual performances by the actresses, l am not sure l get the direction that this season of #lockdownS4 is taking. Maybe it will get clear soon 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/tCWpQPEtBK— Gibson Ncube (@gib_zzz) May 20, 2019