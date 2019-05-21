John Kani honoured with Naledi Theatre World Impact Award

While it often takes a while for well-deserving artists to receive the recognition they deserve, the prestigious Naledi Theatre Awards saw fit to give due credit to thespian John Kani on Monday night.

John, who has a long, impressive resumé and accolades, was honoured with the World Impact Award at the Joburg Theatre, where the annual awards ceremony took place.

The Black Panther actor took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

"Thank you to the Naledi Awards and the theatre community for honoring me with the World Impact Award last night at the Joburg Theatre. Truly appreciated," he wrote.