Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle and AKA kiss: 'Love conquers all'
It’s official. DJ Zinhle and AKA have decided to give love a chance and we’re here for it.
AKA caused a Twitter storm and gave his followers the content they signed up for when he took to the platform to post a picture of him and DJ Zinhle sharing a kiss.
While the two continue to remain mum on whether they are back together, thanks to social media, they have given us solid proof that they are more than just on the mend or even co-parenting.
Thank You for coming out this past weekend. #HigherThanLux Ⓜ️ pic.twitter.com/8EKnVrGDh8— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 20, 2019
Since the snap was posted, Twitter has been all over DJ Zinhle, who is no stranger to dominating conversations and platform’s trends list because of her decision to give love with AKA a chance.
This has seen Zinhle receive both admiration and criticism, while some said the two must do whatever makes them happy.
This is everything😍😍. @DJZinhle @akaworldwide 😍😍 https://t.co/BAZExc7VDQ— 👸Pharmacist👸 (@QueenMuu) May 20, 2019
Mzansi niyakwazi ukwenza woooow ha ha ha. Im getting Dutch citizenship. I still love #djzinhle #aka 😂😂😂😂♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/0rfJ8ef4s2— #motivation (@Nombulelochili) May 20, 2019
It seems people are more happier for aka and zinhle than they are for their own parents who been together for 20 years.— iGot 555 On It (@555Lebo) May 21, 2019
I'm so happy for this couple, you'd swear that I know them personally 🤗😚 @DJZinhle @akaworldwide pic.twitter.com/0HYzw8x9hq— Yonwaba Boyana (@Yona_Boyana) May 20, 2019
Someone said they're like Zinhle, you could play her and she'll pick up the pieces, put them back together and love with the same heart.i ju-🙆♀️— sweetie (@rehaufi) May 21, 2019
After Babes and Zinhle, I’m minding my own pic.twitter.com/EmwT7XQFEW— Tshia. (@Tshiamo_pro) May 21, 2019
I thought someone said Dj Zinhle will never come out in public with AKA? Hold this L pic.twitter.com/6Ue8b6Xf8g— PH Dofie (@ph_dofie) May 20, 2019