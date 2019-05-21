TshisaLIVE

Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle and AKA kiss: 'Love conquers all'

21 May 2019 - 07:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Rapper AKA and DJ Zinhle.
Rapper AKA and DJ Zinhle.
Image: AKA via Instagram

It’s official. DJ Zinhle and AKA have decided to give love a chance and we’re here for it.

AKA caused a Twitter storm and gave his followers the content they signed up for when he took to the platform to post a picture of him and DJ Zinhle sharing a kiss.

While the two continue to remain mum on whether they are back together, thanks to social media, they have given us solid proof that they are more than just on the mend or even co-parenting.

Since the snap was posted, Twitter has been all over DJ Zinhle, who is no stranger to dominating conversations and platform’s trends list because of her decision to give love with AKA a chance.

This has seen Zinhle receive both admiration and criticism, while some said the two must do whatever makes them happy. 

MORE

Cassper and AKA to perform together for a good cause!

Okay, so it's not a reunion or collabo. but hey, it's for a good cause.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Mzansi weighs in on Zinhle & AKA's relationship after loved-up snap

Apparently "opposites attract"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

DJ Zinhle on hate and being dragged into beef

DJ ZInhle doesn't have time to fight proxy wars or deal with hate
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Bonang responds to throwback hate after posting a video of herself with AKA

It was #BSquad vs the #ZNation out there and they weren't holding back.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Lawyer confirms Khanya Mkangisa's arrest on drinking and driving charges TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Fan begs Jub Jub to not go through with Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  3. 'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | MaCele got all the spotlight, but fans want their faves, too TshisaLIVE
  5. When Papa Penny said 'down sit' instead of 'sit down' Mzansi felt played! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
X