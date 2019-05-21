Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle and AKA kiss: 'Love conquers all'

It’s official. DJ Zinhle and AKA have decided to give love a chance and we’re here for it.

AKA caused a Twitter storm and gave his followers the content they signed up for when he took to the platform to post a picture of him and DJ Zinhle sharing a kiss.

While the two continue to remain mum on whether they are back together, thanks to social media, they have given us solid proof that they are more than just on the mend or even co-parenting.