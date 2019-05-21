So the 'Skeem Saam' wedding of the year is on again

From love potions to suspected murder, Skeem Saam's Rachel and Marothi's relationship has had more issues than a magazine subscription, but it looks like the couple will actually end up getting married.

Who can forget the determination in Rachel's eye as she got a love potion for Marothi or the tears as he proposed to her. What about the anger when she confronted malume about his dodgy dealings?

Fans never thought this "match made in hell" would make it to the altar, but now it seems they have put that all behind them as they prepare for the big wedding later this week.

The wedding will take place on Wednesday evening.