So the 'Skeem Saam' wedding of the year is on again
Marothi and Rachel are finally getting married and the streets are concerned
From love potions to suspected murder, Skeem Saam's Rachel and Marothi's relationship has had more issues than a magazine subscription, but it looks like the couple will actually end up getting married.
Who can forget the determination in Rachel's eye as she got a love potion for Marothi or the tears as he proposed to her. What about the anger when she confronted malume about his dodgy dealings?
Fans never thought this "match made in hell" would make it to the altar, but now it seems they have put that all behind them as they prepare for the big wedding later this week.
The wedding will take place on Wednesday evening.
🎀SAVE THE DATE! 🎀— Skeem Saam (@SkeemSaam3) May 20, 2019
Looks like there's going to be a wedding afterall! #RachelandMarothiWed@Official_SABC1 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/dSMM0W6z5X
Fans are gearing up for drama and are concerned about what will unfold on the big day.
This isn't The Queen, so a death isn't guaranteed, but Marothi's arrest could still very much be on the cards.
That or Rachel could run for the hills.
Or maybe Drogon, that dragon in Game of Thrones, could come and make it lit.
Either way, fans are on the edge of their seats in anticipation.
I really want to see this wedding, ya'll can arrest him on Friday #SkeemSaam https://t.co/lPSOS7flfy— In Her Shoes... (@KattSerai) May 20, 2019
I hate Rachel's moods.— Mutshidzi Ḽigege 🙏🏽 (@LigegeSpeaks) May 20, 2019
One day she's uncertain about Marothi
The other she's reeeally eager to marry him
Hai maaaan 😒 😒 😒#SkeemSaam
#SkeemSaam it's about that time, do you think Racheal will have her dream wedding? pic.twitter.com/uvkF5bb9SV— Rudolph Mpanyana (@RealRuddy_) May 20, 2019
Turf will come to a standstill! #RachelandMarothiWed is finally here.— el Boogy (@BooGy_M) May 20, 2019
You don’t wanna miss this one! Drama drama drama! #SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 @Official_SABC1 pic.twitter.com/SKsdObKPPk
I can’t wait for marothi and rachel’s wedding 😂 can her family just stop trying to stop it. These two have fought for their relationship hle #SkeemSaam— Nthabi.S (@Nthabi_Sebola) May 20, 2019
Rachel wants that money!!!! Marothi has a point though. A proper, valid point.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Mw1QRZkJ0P— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) May 19, 2019
What if Angie's brother is the one who accidentally killed his own sister and framed Marothi? Ayi asazi #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/8zGS0Gj7R3— Night King Slayer🌻🌻 (@dima_onzima) May 20, 2019
Rachel le Marothi though... Moruti has no idea what he signed up for.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/0MYJrSpJVk— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) May 19, 2019
Rachel Kunutu should do season 2 of #IsencaneLengane #SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 pic.twitter.com/Poapqh8k7I— David M Seleka Jr (@Spokmathambo) May 20, 2019