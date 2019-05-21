TshisaLIVE

The Hustle’s Flex Rabanyan sells car prize: I’m broke, broke, broke

Flex blew R250k in one month thanks to 'new money syndrome'

21 May 2019 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rapper Flex Rabanyane has admitted that he's broke after splashing R250k prize money in one month.
Image: Via Flex Rabanyane Twitter

After failing miserably the first time around to get his financial education, which led to him blowing R250k prize money in one month, rapper Flex Rabanyane has declared himself broke, gotten some financial education and is selling his car to survive,

The rapper won the rapping competition Vuzu Hustle back in 2017 and part of the prize was a record deal (which he declined), a cash prize of R250k and a brand new 2017 Opel Corsa 1.0 Turbo.

Fast forward to 2019, the rapper took to social media to declare that he was broke and therefore selling the car.

"I'm bold enough to admit when I need help and I need help. Selling my car will give me a lot of financial relief, to stay above ground and also invest(ing) in yourself is no joke. Time for lies is up, I'm broke. And I keep repeating that like a broke(n) record" he said.

Flex's followers started asking questions about how he got to where he was currently and the rapper explained that he initially didn't know much about handling money responsibly.

That was why he blew the cash prize in the first month, owed a mashonisa and had to be real with himself and sell the car.

"So many people are 'laughing' at this tweet but that stems from being dishonest with themselves," he tweeted before he engaged with some of his followers and answered some hard questions.

"Yes I won R250k and due [to] new money syndrome, I finished that in a month," he revealed.

So, yeah. Here's the ride (that somebody has probably bought by now)

