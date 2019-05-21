Unleash the hero within with new seasons of Flash, Gotham and more

The Flash season 5

A whole host of new metas and human villains surface to threaten Century City, so Barry and the rest of Team Flash have their hands full. But that pales to the biggest challenge the Flash has faced yet: parenthood.

Yes, Flash is a dad - but not what you might think. Instead, he meets his daughter when she travels back from the future, trying to stop a dangerous criminal and repair the timeline. Forget supervillains - can Flash keep his daughter safe even as she becomes the focus of a dangerous new foe?

