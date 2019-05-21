Unleash the hero within with new seasons of Flash, Gotham and more
Being a superhero isn’t easy. While they’re saving the world, life goes on for their alter egos. Plot twists abound! They could meet their future child or even their own self (time-jumps are a thing in the Arrowverse now), they might lose their job. Then, of course, there are the supervillains …
The Arrow season 7
Oliver is in prison, having finally revealed his secret identity as the Green Arrow. Hoping to just lie low and get out soon, our hero comes face to face with many of the criminals he put behind bars. Yet there are bigger challenges, as the Ninth Circle lands a major blow against his team and the city he tries to protect. This will push Oliver further than ever before as he faces off against their leader, the brutal Emiko.
Supergirl season 4
When she refused to step away from an important site, Supergirl again becomes the focus of the D.E.O. agency just as tensions against aliens start to flare. But these are distractions when an old and very dangerous supervillain makes his return, prompting Supergirl and Lena Luthor to team up. But he has a secret weapon that can match Supergirl in every way, setting up an explosive season that will change National City forever.
The Flash season 5
A whole host of new metas and human villains surface to threaten Century City, so Barry and the rest of Team Flash have their hands full. But that pales to the biggest challenge the Flash has faced yet: parenthood.
Yes, Flash is a dad - but not what you might think. Instead, he meets his daughter when she travels back from the future, trying to stop a dangerous criminal and repair the timeline. Forget supervillains - can Flash keep his daughter safe even as she becomes the focus of a dangerous new foe?
Gotham season 5
Gotham is in chaos after the events of the previous season. The doors of Arkham Asylum are open, the city itself has been cut off from the world and villains rule different corners in a state of total anarchy. This is exactly the environment where a hero can rise up and in this final season of the groundbreaking series, a handful of crime fighters stand up to the devastation and violence surrounding them. It won’t be an easy fight, but the time has finally come for the Dark Knight to rise…
DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 4
You know you have problems when the notorious demonologist John Constantine arrives on your doorstep, saying you screwed up. But the Legends brought this upon themselves: during their attempt to defeat the demon Mallus, the Legends damaged time and as a result, the veil between worlds has weakened. Magical creatures now infect places all across the timeline and the Legends have to team up with Constantine to fix a pretty big mess that has unleashed some dangerous monsters upon our reality.
Black Lightning season 2
Jefferson Pierce a.k.a. the electricity-wielding Black Lightning does not stand alone. His family also have powers, which makes them great heroes but also attracted the ire of supervillain Tobias in the first season. Black Lightning and his sidekicks may have won that war, but the Pierce family’s problems are only starting. Challenges at work don’t help Jefferson as he also has to face new meta villains arriving in the city of Freeland. Yet the worst is still on its way: Tobias might be defeated, but he’s not gone … and he has a dangerous plan to get his revenge.
This article was paid for by DStv Now.