Zoleka Mandela talks hairline problems: 'I just can't with this natural hair bs'
From her weight to motherhood, Zoleka Mandela keeps it real for her more than 177,000-strong Instagram following. Now she's opening up about her hairline, describing the struggle that she has with her natural hair.
In an Instagram post showing her natural hair, Zoleka lamented her hair struggles.
"What must a person do now to hide this, where are the hairdresser peeps on those IG videos that give men Afro wigs?"
Zoleka said she would be wearing lace wigs as an alternative and said she looked defeated in the image that she posted because of her non-existent hairline.
Guys, look at what your BENNY AND BETTY hairstyle has done ... DOLOLO hairline now!!! 🥺 Why didn’t anyone warn me, why didn’t the woman who plaited my hair tell me she hated me so much especially when I was super nice to her for no reason!!! 😂 What must a person do now to hide this, where are the hairdresser peeps on those IG videos that give men Afro wigs? 😆 Now I have to shave my hair BALD which will take another year to grow, I just can’t with this natural hair B.S ... that’s why peeps be out here rocking LACE FRONT WIGS ... F*ck that, I’m joining them so please don’t touch my new hair after reading this post because from now on, I’ll be wearing different lace front wigs (without the glue) to match my 6 personalities!!! 🤪 P.S. I look so defeated by my non existing hairline in this picture, please feel very sorry for me? 😁
In another post, she shared a video, poking fun at her situation. Gaining a bit of confidence, she said she still looked cute.
You guys, just look at my hair ... I look toed up from the flo’ up, a freaking hot mess ... I really you!!! 😂 Amy hairline will never grow back, I really have to shave my hair because it’s just receding even more with these bloody (cheap) lace wigs ... 🤪 I will never do the BENNY and BETTY hairstyle or braid like ever again!!! Mxim!!! 😏 I’m still very CUTE though!!! 🤗 #MakeUpByMrsBashala #TeamNoEdges #TeamNoHairLine #MrsBashalaInGeneva