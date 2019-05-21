TshisaLIVE

Zoleka Mandela talks hairline problems: 'I just can't with this natural hair bs'

21 May 2019 - 06:47 By Jessica Levitt
Zoleka opened up about her hair struggles.
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela

From her weight to motherhood, Zoleka Mandela keeps it real for her more than 177,000-strong Instagram following. Now she's opening up about her hairline, describing the struggle that she has with her natural hair.

In an Instagram post showing her natural hair, Zoleka lamented her hair struggles.

"What must a person do now to hide this, where are the hairdresser peeps on those IG videos that give men Afro wigs?" 

Zoleka said she would be wearing lace wigs as an alternative and said she looked defeated in the image that she posted because of her non-existent hairline.

View this post on Instagram

Guys, look at what your BENNY AND BETTY hairstyle has done ... DOLOLO hairline now!!! 🥺 Why didn’t anyone warn me, why didn’t the woman who plaited my hair tell me she hated me so much especially when I was super nice to her for no reason!!! 😂 What must a person do now to hide this, where are the hairdresser peeps on those IG videos that give men Afro wigs? 😆 Now I have to shave my hair BALD which will take another year to grow, I just can’t with this natural hair B.S ... that’s why peeps be out here rocking LACE FRONT WIGS ... F*ck that, I’m joining them so please don’t touch my new hair after reading this post because from now on, I’ll be wearing different lace front wigs (without the glue) to match my 6 personalities!!! 🤪 P.S. I look so defeated by my non existing hairline in this picture, please feel very sorry for me? 😁

A post shared by Zoleka Mandela (@zolekamandela) on

In another post, she shared a video, poking fun at her situation. Gaining a bit of confidence, she said she still looked cute.

This heartfelt letter from Zoleka Mandela will give you the feels

Zoleka Mandela is passionate about inspiring other women.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zoleka Mandela to her newborn: I feel like all you ever see or hear me do is cry

Zoleka Mandela penned a heartfelt letter to her daughter.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zoleka Mandela reveals recent cancer scare

Zoleka Mandela has revealed that she had another cancer scare earlier this year when she discovered two lumps in her left armpit. Zoleka, who has ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

