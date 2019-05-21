Zoleka Mandela talks hairline problems: 'I just can't with this natural hair bs'

From her weight to motherhood, Zoleka Mandela keeps it real for her more than 177,000-strong Instagram following. Now she's opening up about her hairline, describing the struggle that she has with her natural hair.

In an Instagram post showing her natural hair, Zoleka lamented her hair struggles.

"What must a person do now to hide this, where are the hairdresser peeps on those IG videos that give men Afro wigs?"

Zoleka said she would be wearing lace wigs as an alternative and said she looked defeated in the image that she posted because of her non-existent hairline.