Bonnie Mbuli on her Yardley range: 'Women have been crying out for representation'
TV host Bonnie Mbuli has described her collaboration with international beauty brand Yardley as a win for women who have been crying out for representation.
Bonnie for Yardley hit the shelves on Monday. It comes after a year and a half of consultation and working on every aspect of the products for the range.
The new range consists of 17 colour cosmetic products, all with Bonnie's direct input.
Introducing Bonnie Mbuli’s first colour cosmetic collaboration with Yardley Colour.— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) May 20, 2019
For the first time ever, Yardley has collaborated with one of South Africa’s most loved celebrity to create a range that’s made to express your uniqueness.#BonnieXYardley #comehometoyou pic.twitter.com/Mx7t3o31oN
Bonnie told TshisaLIVE she was humbled by the response to it so far, particularly from those who said they were grateful to have products that cater to them.
"It really moved me how people were seeing themselves in the product. The word that kept coming up was representation. Women have been crying out for so long to be recognised in the beauty space. There has been this universal idea of what beauty is and it is only starting now to be challenged. The sense was that 'oh wow! Now we are all allowed to be in same space. The ideal version of beauty is not light-skinned or a certain shade."
Bonnie said that she teamed up with the brand to create products for her particular skin tone after struggling to find the exact products she needed.
"People have different skin tones and shades and I am not saying Bonnie for Yardley is catering to all of those. But I now know that there is a demand for this and we are working on more products to cater to more women, with other skin tones. That is what I want to see, people represented and feeling like they are beautiful."