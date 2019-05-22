Cassper's may be keen on a reality show but 'they don’t pay enough'
They are going to have to make him super guaped to get him to spill tea
While Mzansi gears up for the debut of Zodwa Wabantu's reality show, fans have once again come knocking at Cassper's door trying to convince him to shoot one.
The star has constantly been inundated with requests to shoot a reality show but dude never entertained the thought.
That was until this week when he was asked about the chances of him sharing his days with the camera and giving fans a more indepth glimpse of his life off stage.
Cassper conceded that he may be keen on the idea but they probably can't afford him.
You see, they would need to make him super guaped to get him to spill tea.
Yeah but they dont oay enough. I would need them to guap me out heavy for me to shate my personal life like that. https://t.co/vVLqo9u5yU— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 21, 2019
But there may be a solution to this little problem.
TV host Andile Ncube suggested that Cass shoot his own series, giving him complete control of how much he gets.
"If you do it yourself then you decide how much you pay you. You don’t need 'them,'" Andile suggested.
And Cass didn't completely shoot down the idea, so there is hope, fam.
One reality show Cassper won't do is a comedy roast, after his rival AKA's recent special on Comedy Central.
When asked about the chance of him agreeing to one, Cassper told fans that he was fine with life as it is and loved his peace.