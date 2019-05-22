Cassper's may be keen on a reality show but 'they don’t pay enough'

While Mzansi gears up for the debut of Zodwa Wabantu's reality show, fans have once again come knocking at Cassper's door trying to convince him to shoot one.

The star has constantly been inundated with requests to shoot a reality show but dude never entertained the thought.

That was until this week when he was asked about the chances of him sharing his days with the camera and giving fans a more indepth glimpse of his life off stage.

Cassper conceded that he may be keen on the idea but they probably can't afford him.

You see, they would need to make him super guaped to get him to spill tea.