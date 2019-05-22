Jub Jub on Uyajola - I realised the impact of cheating on families & innocent children

Forget the drama of the Game of Thrones finale, things are about to get really lit when Moja Love's Uyajola 9/9 makes its debut on TV this weekend.

The show, which is based on the American hit TV show Cheaters, will expose lies and infidelity.

It is hosted by musician Jub Jub who told TshisaLIVE that it is not for the faint-hearted.

"As you can imagine doing a show like this takes a lot of courage as you are dealing with people's lives and their pain on a daily basis. I'm telling you it's not for the faint-hearted. But just like Uthando Noxolo (his other reality show on Moja Love) I am proud to be associated with SA content that sheds light on real issues SA people are dealing with," he said in a statement.

Jub Jub spent several weeks interviewing people and following their "cheating" partners to confront them.

And while it can get hectic at times, Jub Jub said the show highlighted the pain cheating brought on families and children.

"Through my journey of shooting this show, meeting and engaging people from different backgrounds I realised the depth cheating has on families, but more especially and closer to my heart the impact that it has on innocent children."

And while he has been inundated with requests to cancel the show from men worried about the outcome on their own relationships, the musician said the show would bring real change and wasn't just for entertainment.

"The fundamental objective of the show is to give answers because I am a firm believer that once people have answers they are able to make informed decisions about themselves and their relationships moving forward.

"There is no doubt that cheating and infidelity are social ills that are wreaking havoc in SA communities, therefore my quest with this show is to shed light on the impact infidelity has on all affected individuals."