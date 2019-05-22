Lady Zamar on using music as an outlet: Emotions can destroy you

Sama-nominated singer Lady Zamar couldn't have asked for a better reception for her debut album, King Zamar, but the pressure to surpass her own brilliance almost crippled her creativity for the second album. Luckily, she found a way around it.

The musician told TshisaLIVE that she had to go back to basics and remember why she started in the first place, and that meant being honest with herself and her fans about her emotions.

"It has been really terrifying to go through this process of making this upcoming album. I am still nervous, even as we prepare to share the project with everyone soon. I think it's because of the way I tell my story this time, how much I reveal about my life, my intimate relationships and just the emotions I have been going through," she said.

After opening up her heart on Twitter last month about the pressure of producing a sophomore album, and everything she's gone through mentally and emotionally, Lady Zamar had to take a break to regroup.

She told TshisaLIVE that the pressure was not only internal, but also from the label, and everyone around her expected her to raise the bar she had set.