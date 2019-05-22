Liesl Laurie's Bali vacation: Five snaps that will give you the feels
Former Miss SA and radio personality Liesl Laurie is living her best life and is giving us FOMO with all the snaps of her Bali vacation she's sharing on her Instagram account.
Bali is a favourite holiday destination for many and Liesl is clearly loving her stay there. From the cute outfits to breathtakingly beautiful surroundings, she looks like she's just stepped out of a beauty magazine.
Here are five snaps that will get you booking that flight and heading to Bali:
Swimming in nature
Good food
Sunset with a cocktail in hand
Lempuyang temple
I urge you to travel. As far and as much as possible. Work ridiculous shifts to save your money. Go without the latest iPhone. Throw yourself out of your comfort zone. Find out how other people live & realize that the world is a much bigger place than the city you live in. And when you come home, home may still be the same & yes, you may go back to the same job but something in your mind will have changed. And trust me, that changes everything ❤️ Ps. One day I’ll tell you the story behind getting this shot 😓
