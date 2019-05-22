TshisaLIVE

Liesl Laurie's Bali vacation: Five snaps that will give you the feels

22 May 2019 - 12:09 By Cebelihle Bhengu
This is best life vibes.
Image: Instagram/Liesl Laurie

Former Miss SA and radio personality Liesl Laurie is living her best life and is giving us FOMO with all the snaps of her Bali vacation she's sharing on her Instagram account. 

Bali is a favourite holiday destination for many and Liesl is clearly loving her stay there. From the cute outfits to breathtakingly beautiful surroundings, she looks like she's just stepped out of a beauty magazine.

Here are five snaps that will get you booking that flight and heading to Bali:

Swimming in nature

Can I stay here forever? 💫✨☀️

Good food

EAT. Pray. Love 🧡 Swimwear : @bg_couture__

Sunset with a cocktail in hand

Lempuyang temple

