SAMAs 25 to honour SA music giants HHP, TKZee and Mango Groove

22 May 2019 - 07:14 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Late rapper HHP will be honoured at the 25th South African Music Awards.
Image: HHP/Facebook

The 25th South African Music Awards will pay tribute to late rapper HHP, TKZee and Mango Groove for being trendsetters and paving the way for other musicians.

In a statement released by the SAMAs, the event, which will take place in North West province, will recognise HHP's firsts, including him being the first artist to rap over a kwaito beat and the first to have multiple successful sync deals. 

Mango Groove, which was formed in 1984, will be honoured for their outstanding contribution to South African music.

Kabelo Mabalane, Zwai Bala and Tokollo Tshabalala, who formed kwaito group TZKee, will  be celebrated for being the bestselling kwaito group.

"TKZee heralded the early days of freedom with a sound so fresh and invigorating that they became legends in a short space of time. HHP entrenched and adapted the culture of hip hop to a South African audience as he shunned twanging and instead made Setswana fashionable," said head of the Recording Industry of South Africa (Risa) Nhlanhla Sibisi.

Sounds epic.

