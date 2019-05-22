Takkies hits back at 'breastfeeding' advice from random women

Takkies pleaded with mothers, especially new mothers not to feel bullied into making decisions that don't suit them because other people think its the right thing to do.

While she acknowledged that motherhood can often be overwhelming, she encouraged them to embrace it and do what feels right for them and their babies.

"Mommies please don’t let people put you off breastfeeding on their terms. Motherhood is surrounded by so many judgmental people. As tough as it is, please protect your journey with your baby because it is such a beautiful ride."

Other mothers commented on her post saying that they get similar questions and nasty remarks concerning their breastfeeding choices, from public breastfeeding to when women should stop breastfeeding their kids.

Manaka Ranaka and Tshephi Vundla also shared their thoughts on the matter, with Tshephi saying she gets similar questions with her son and Manaka sharing her breastfeeding experience with her two kids.

"I breastfed my 1st born for two years straight. She hated the bottle. 2nd born 6 months. She loved the bottle... My formula worked for me. And that doesn't mean it'll work for someone else," Manaka said.