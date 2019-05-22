TshisaLIVE

Takkies hits back at 'breastfeeding' advice from random women

22 May 2019 - 15:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Takkies won't be told what to do with her breasts.
Takkies has some strong words for women who think it's acceptable to dictate how long a mother should breastfeed for. 

The first-time mom took to Instagram to share a beautiful snap that shows her breastfeeding her daughter Sana. She reflected on a recent awkward conversation she had with a stranger who told her her child is "too big" to still be feeding.

"(My child) is 1 year 4 months and (I'm) still breastfeeding. The other day a lady asked me why I’m still breastfeeding Sana... apparently she’s 'too old' to be still feeding. My first thought was she doesn’t even know how old my daughter is and my second thought was how many moms actually get told off like this," she said.

Takkies pleaded with mothers, especially new mothers not to feel bullied into making decisions that don't suit them because other people think its the right thing to do.

While she acknowledged that motherhood can often be overwhelming, she encouraged them to embrace it and do what feels right for them and their babies.

"Mommies please don’t let people put you off breastfeeding on their terms. Motherhood is surrounded by so many judgmental people. As tough as it is, please protect your journey with your baby because it is such a beautiful ride."

Other mothers commented on her post saying that they get similar questions and nasty remarks concerning their breastfeeding choices, from public breastfeeding to when women should stop breastfeeding their kids.

Manaka Ranaka and Tshephi Vundla also shared their thoughts on the matter, with Tshephi saying she gets similar questions with her son and Manaka sharing her breastfeeding experience with her two kids.

"I breastfed my 1st born for two years straight. She hated the bottle. 2nd born 6 months. She loved the bottle... My formula worked for me. And that doesn't mean it'll work for someone else," Manaka said.

