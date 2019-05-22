WATCH | Sizwe Dhlomo tears his pants on live telly
22 May 2019 - 12:08
It was just another busy news day when Sizwe Dhlomo decided to try a karate kick and rip his pants in the process.
A video of the Newzroom Afrika anchor was posted on the channel's Twitter page.
And obviously they poked fun at Sizwe, calling the kick the 'moemish of the week.'
Check it out:
Moemish of the week @SizweDhlomo #405Mornings #Newzroom405 #NewzFeed pic.twitter.com/nfimcylVDk— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) May 20, 2019