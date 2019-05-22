TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sizwe Dhlomo tears his pants on live telly

22 May 2019 - 12:08 By Jessica Levitt
Sizwe almost showed us the goods.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

It was just another busy news day when Sizwe Dhlomo decided to try a karate kick and rip his pants in the process.

A video of the Newzroom Afrika anchor was posted on the channel's Twitter page.

And obviously they poked fun at Sizwe, calling the kick the 'moemish of the week.'

Check it out:

3 months ago

