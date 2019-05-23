'If you're not on top, you are alone': Mshoza slams today's 'it girls'

As an OG in the game, Mshoza says she's totally over watching female celebrities tear each other down. She has questioned why everyone can't just get their guap in peace.

The musician said she's noticed how young women in the industry trash-talk each other behind the scenes but then put on fake smiles when they meet.

"Today it's a battle of females. For the so-called 'it' girls, no one wants to unite," she said.

Mshoza explained that from where she's standing, female celebrities are just not interested in taking other women with them to the top and are not sincere about forming real relationships.

"What I have been observing, the way in which ladies talk, support and even warm up to each other, it is not purely done. If you're not on top, you are alone - unless you are on top. There's no sincere relationship amongst the girls," Mshoza told TshisaLIVE.