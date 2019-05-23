TshisaLIVE

'If you're not on top, you are alone': Mshoza slams today's 'it girls'

23 May 2019 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Mshoza says the beef between female celebs is actually unnecessary.
As an OG in the game, Mshoza says she's totally over watching female celebrities tear each other down. She has questioned why everyone can't just get their guap in peace.

The musician said she's noticed how young women in the industry trash-talk each other behind the scenes but then put on fake smiles when they meet. 

"Today it's a battle of females. For the so-called 'it' girls, no one wants to unite," she said.

Mshoza explained that from where she's standing, female celebrities are just not interested in taking other women with them to the top and are not sincere about forming real relationships.

"What I have been observing, the way in which ladies talk, support and even warm up to each other, it is not purely done. If you're not on top, you are alone - unless you are on top. There's no sincere relationship amongst the girls," Mshoza told TshisaLIVE.

The Kortes hitmaker, who has been in the industry for over two decades, said in comparison to the previous generation, which included stars like the late Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa, female artists of this era lack basic respect for each other.

"I always greet and smile at every person, no matter how big or small. That is how I carry myself, even in my workspace as an artist," she said.

"The only way to deal with two-faced people is to give them love. The era of Brenda Fassie and crew was a very united one. We need to revive that spirit. Especially young industry ladies - they are the ones who can change the game and bring all females together.

"We are better than hatred and as African ladies, hatred is not us. Our talent should bring us together, not break us apart. If we can talk about it and start being the change, we can be the industry's key leaders."

Read what Mshoza posted on Instagram about the "bad mouthing" that happens behind the scenes...

