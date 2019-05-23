IN PICTURES | Inside Babes & Mampintsha’s first show together since alleged assault incident

While the assault case between them hangs in the balance, Babes and Mampintsha put on a united front on Wednesday evening when they kicked off their national Bonnie and Clyde tour with a performance at The Warehouse in Durban.

Mampintsha's manager, Dogg Dbn, confirmed to TshisaLIVE earlier this week that the pair would be going on tour together as the "Mr and Mrs Smith" of Mzansi.

He said the pair's professional relationship was on the mend and on the rise.

The couple even arrived together in matching black outfits.

"I am excited. Today I am performing with Mampintsha. It's been a while since we performed together," said Babes, before hitting the stage.