IN PICTURES | Inside Babes & Mampintsha’s first show together since alleged assault incident

23 May 2019 - 07:26 By Kyle Zeeman and LWANDILE BHENGU
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha arrive at The Warehouse in Durban on the first leg of their 'Bonnie & Clyde' countrywide tour.
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha arrive at The Warehouse in Durban on the first leg of their 'Bonnie & Clyde' countrywide tour.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

While the assault case between them hangs in the balance, Babes and Mampintsha  put on a united front on Wednesday evening when they kicked off their national Bonnie and Clyde tour with a performance at The Warehouse in Durban.

Mampintsha's manager, Dogg Dbn, confirmed to TshisaLIVE earlier this week that the pair would be going on tour together as the "Mr and Mrs Smith" of Mzansi. 

He said the pair's professional relationship was on the mend and on the rise.

The couple even arrived together in matching black outfits.

"I am excited. Today I am performing with Mampintsha. It's been a while since we performed together,"  said Babes, before hitting the stage.

Babes had fans mesmerised with dance moves and the pair were later joined by DJ Tira and Babe's friend Tipcee.

Check out snaps from the evening below.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha at The Werehouse where they performed.
Image: THULI DLAMINI
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha at The Werehouse where they performed.
Image: THULI DLAMINI
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha at The Werehouse where they performed.
Image: THULI DLAMINI
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha at The Werehouse where they performed.
Image: THULI DLAMINI
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha at The Werehouse where they performed.
Image: THULI DLAMINI
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha at The Werehouse where they performed.
Image: THULI DLAMINI
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha at The Werehouse where they performed.
Image: THULI DLAMINI
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha at The Werehouse where they performed.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

