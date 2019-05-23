No one is immune to the crime in our country, says DJ Shimza

When something of value is stolen from you it hurts.

Just ask DJ Shimza, whose Mercedes G63

was reportedly stolen from his garage in Blue Valley Golf Estate in Centurion in February. The star was in Portugal at the time and he was heartbroken to come home to the news.

On Wednesday night, Shimza took to Twitter to again share his views on crime and audacious criminals' lack of regard for their victims.

"What I’ve learnt about my stolen car is that if they want your car, they will look for it and when they find it they will take it, no one is immune to the crime in our country, whether you post on your social media or not! Just live and never take things as a curse, it’s life," Shimza said.