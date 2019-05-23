TshisaLIVE

No one is immune to the crime in our country, says DJ Shimza

23 May 2019 - 13:07 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
DJ Shimza's Mercedes G63 was stolen from his home.
DJ Shimza's Mercedes G63 was stolen from his home.
Image: Instagram/DJ Shimza

When something of value is stolen from you it hurts.

Just ask DJ Shimza, whose Mercedes G63

was reportedly stolen from his garage in Blue Valley Golf Estate in Centurion in February. The star was in Portugal at the time and he was heartbroken to come home to the news.

On Wednesday night, Shimza took to Twitter to again share his views on crime and audacious criminals' lack of regard for their victims.

"What I’ve learnt about my stolen car is that if they want your car, they will look for it and when they find it they will take it, no one is immune to the crime in our country, whether you post on your social media or not! Just live and never take things as a curse, it’s life,"  Shimza said.

The vehicle that was stolen from Shimza retails for between R2.5m and R3m.

He told his fans that what mattered to him was that the whole shebang went down in his absence, saving him the trauma that comes with such an horrific crime. Plus material possessions can always be replaced, unlike life, he said.

"As long as you still breathing bro, only life is irreplaceable, material things can be replaced."

It's been more than three months since Shimza took to social media to ask fans to help him find his stolen car and the star has told his followers that he is still waiting for police to find it.

"I never found my car that was stolen, the case still under investigation with the SAPS but my insurance settled the car after their investigation with no issues," Shimza said at the beginning of May.

MORE

'If you're not on top, you are alone': Mshoza slams today's 'it girls'

"Our talent should bring us together, not break us apart," says Mshoza of today's female stars.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Inside Babes & Mampintsha’s first show together since alleged assault incident

Despite their relationship being marred by assault allegation, they performed harmoniously and even arrived together.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Lerato Sengadi on HHP's Sama25 honour: I'm a bag of emotions

"I am a bag of emotions but mostly I am beaming at my King’s accomplishments & bravery," Lerato wrote.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Babes and Mampintsha's first 'Bonnie and Clyde' show has Durban spellbound

While Twitter contemplates cancelling them, Durban is convinced they are the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lerato Kganyago claps back at tweep who said she tries to 'sound smart' TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle and AKA kiss: 'Love conquers all' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | This guitarist played outside DJ Tira's house until he woke up & did a ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Generations' Candice Modiselle: People think the vutha virus is real TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's sixth parliament sworn in
Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
X