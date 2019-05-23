Omuhle Gela hits back at ‘blesser’ claims: I have a degree and two paying jobs
Actress Omuhle Gela's recent vacation was so much fire that people started asking her who was "sponsoring" her trip, a question that didn't sit well with her at all, so she came out to slam the inquisitive minds.
The actress took to Twitter to express her disappointment at how most people would rather assume that women who spoil themselves with nice vacations, clothes and other things have blessers or sponsors.
This as opposed to them working hard for their money and enjoying the fruits of their own labour.
"It's so difficult to be a black woman in SA," she began.
"I can’t even buy myself a bag without been asked ‘who got it for you’, I can’t even take pics at the beach on a girls/family trip without the same question, as if I don’t have a degree, and two paying jobs," the actress snapped.
Its so difficult to be a black woman in SA, I can’t even buy myself a bag without been asked ‘who got it for you’ , I can’t even take pics at the beach on a girls/family trip without the SAME Q, as if I don’t have a degree, and two PAYING jobs. 😓— Omuhle Makaziwe Gela (@Omuhle_Gela) May 22, 2019
Omuhle explained that a lot of the questions seemed to imply that the lavish lifestyle actors live need an external subsidy, as if they work for free.
As a hardworking woman, sis wasn't here for such!
Yazi ngathi some of y’all think we volunteer at work, we actually use our salaries...that’s how we make a living, and that’s how you actually buy stuff...with your salary 😕— Omuhle Makaziwe Gela (@Omuhle_Gela) May 22, 2019
The actress also went on to encourage people to live their lives the way they see fit, because at the end of the day it's "each to his own" on these streets.
There’s no formula on how to do things really ,cause what works for me might not work for the next person, and vice versa. I rate do what makes you happy 🤷🏾♀️— Omuhle Makaziwe Gela (@Omuhle_Gela) May 22, 2019
This is how I live my life too. But to each their own. Some people aren’t private about what or who they cherish and that’s okay too. https://t.co/cIJeBs4LV3— Omuhle Makaziwe Gela (@Omuhle_Gela) May 22, 2019