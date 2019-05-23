Omuhle Gela hits back at ‘blesser’ claims: I have a degree and two paying jobs

Actress Omuhle Gela's recent vacation was so much fire that people started asking her who was "sponsoring" her trip, a question that didn't sit well with her at all, so she came out to slam the inquisitive minds.

The actress took to Twitter to express her disappointment at how most people would rather assume that women who spoil themselves with nice vacations, clothes and other things have blessers or sponsors.

This as opposed to them working hard for their money and enjoying the fruits of their own labour.

"It's so difficult to be a black woman in SA," she began.

"I can’t even buy myself a bag without been asked ‘who got it for you’, I can’t even take pics at the beach on a girls/family trip without the same question, as if I don’t have a degree, and two paying jobs," the actress snapped.