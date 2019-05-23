Pearl Thusi has fans stannin HARD after Masechaba Ndlovu interview
Pearl Thusi was the talk of social media on Wednesday after her interview with Masechaba on the hit TV talk show, Behind the Story.
Pearl is host of the show, which features celebs who have been making headlines over the past few months.
Babes Wodumo lit up screens with her appearance on the show last week and this time it was Masechaba's turn.
The former Metro FM DJ is the current host of The Big Secret and has been an advocate for women and the fight against their women abuse.
Masechaba's advocacy led to her quizzing Babes Wodumo during a live radio interview last year about claims she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Mampintsha.The singer did not confirm or deny the allegations. The incident sparked outrage online and caused an intense social media debate. Mampintsha later denied the claims.
The pair touched on this and other topics during their interview, impressing viewers with the way the conversation remained classy, dignified and free-flowing.
Many put that down to Masechaba's personality and Pearl's professionalism, with Masechaba among those applauding Pearl for a job well done.
Thank you to everyone who tuned in tonight. And a special thank you to @PearlThusi for having the courage to ask the difficult questions. You are an absolute credit to your profession. 🙌🏾👑#BigSecretBET #BehindTheStory @BET_Africa pic.twitter.com/sgLdYHuoNW— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) May 22, 2019
Guys yesterday’s #BehindTheStory was soooo good that I actually had Pearl Thusi in my dreams and she was giving me tips on my hair🤷🏾♀️ I mean if you’re still doubting Pearl’s capabilities,than you need to have serious conversations with yourself. And Masechaba...DAMN👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gIP47YHPOq— Nonhlanhla Khuzwayo (@Ngunelihlekazi) May 23, 2019
#BehindTheStory Pearl is the perfect host for the show. She is doing great👌👌😍😍 pic.twitter.com/kIVrxAq2Gh— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) May 22, 2019
Also, Pearl is mindful and sincere. Most celeb interviews get awks when the interviewer tries too hard due to wanting to overcompensate or one-up the interviewee. Big ups to Pearl, man! #behindthestory— Leina ke Tshego (@T_Malane) May 22, 2019
At one point I actually thought Masechaba was the interviewer & Pearl an interviewee #BehindTheStory— TheRealTshego (@Tshego_Fvo) May 22, 2019
That Masechaba Ndlovu interview with Pearl Thusi last night on #BehindTheStory should be an eye-opener in so many ways. But the classic part was when she said colleagues are not your friends. Get to work, do your job and LEAVE! People are no longer trustworthy these days.#DQ— DQ (@dramaqueen20111) May 23, 2019
Pearl responded to all the love, explaining that she respected Masechaba and was committed to being as real as possible.
"I worked really hard on that interview. It's so gratifying that you all enjoyed it so thoroughly. Perfect guest and perfect energy."
She also defended her interviewing style and explained that she was here to help others tell their story.
That's what you do when you're speaking to an intelligent, powerful woman. You don't just talk. You have a plan and you listen and calculate. I respect masechaba. https://t.co/qSbEU7cK37— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) May 22, 2019
Please start your own show and show me how it's done my angel. Thank you. ❤️ https://t.co/Nly3vRPupI— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) May 22, 2019