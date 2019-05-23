Pearl Thusi has fans stannin HARD after Masechaba Ndlovu interview

Pearl Thusi was the talk of social media on Wednesday after her interview with Masechaba on the hit TV talk show, Behind the Story.

Pearl is host of the show, which features celebs who have been making headlines over the past few months.

Babes Wodumo lit up screens with her appearance on the show last week and this time it was Masechaba's turn.

The former Metro FM DJ is the current host of The Big Secret and has been an advocate for women and the fight against their women abuse.

Masechaba's advocacy led to her quizzing Babes Wodumo during a live radio interview last year about claims she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Mampintsha.The singer did not confirm or deny the allegations. The incident sparked outrage online and caused an intense social media debate. Mampintsha later denied the claims.

The pair touched on this and other topics during their interview, impressing viewers with the way the conversation remained classy, dignified and free-flowing.

Many put that down to Masechaba's personality and Pearl's professionalism, with Masechaba among those applauding Pearl for a job well done.