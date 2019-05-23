TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi has fans stannin HARD after Masechaba Ndlovu interview

23 May 2019 - 09:52 By Kyle Zeeman
Pearl Thusi has been applauded for her work on 'Behind the Story'.
Pearl Thusi has been applauded for her work on 'Behind the Story'.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi was the talk of social media on Wednesday after her interview with Masechaba on the hit TV talk show, Behind the Story.

Pearl is host of the show, which features celebs who have been making headlines over the past few months.

Babes Wodumo lit up screens with her appearance on the show last week and this time it was Masechaba's turn.

The former Metro FM DJ is the current host of The Big Secret and has been an advocate for women and the fight against their women abuse.

Masechaba's advocacy led to her quizzing Babes Wodumo during a live radio interview last year about claims she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Mampintsha.The singer did not confirm or deny the allegations. The incident sparked outrage online and caused an intense social media debate. Mampintsha later denied the claims.

The pair touched on this and other topics during their interview, impressing viewers with the way the conversation remained classy, dignified and free-flowing.

Many put that down to Masechaba's personality and Pearl's professionalism, with Masechaba among those applauding Pearl for a job well done.

Pearl responded to all the love, explaining that she respected Masechaba and was committed to being as real as possible.

"I worked really hard on that interview. It's so gratifying that you all enjoyed it so thoroughly. Perfect guest and perfect energy."

She also defended her interviewing style and explained that she was here to help others tell their story.

MORE

Masechaba clears the air on ukuthwasa rumours

'The Big Secret' host says the streets have got it all wrong.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Masechaba Ndlovu has no fear about the future: God is my CEO

How could you fear the future when God's in the driving seat?
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Masechaba Ndlovu on hosting The Big Secret: They trust me

On The Big Secret, Masechaba Ndlovu is in her element!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Lerato Kganyago claps back at tweep who said she tries to 'sound smart' TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle and AKA kiss: 'Love conquers all' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | This guitarist played outside DJ Tira's house until he woke up & did a ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Generations' Candice Modiselle: People think the vutha virus is real TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's sixth parliament sworn in
Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
X