Come 2020 | Trevor Noah to fill up London O2 Arena ... again!

24 May 2019 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Trevor Noah sold out a huge venue in London.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

It may look like Trevor Noah has been doing more "sit-down comedy" thanks to his show The Daily Show but the SA-born comedian is still winning at stand-up and just announced his plans to fill up the prestigious London O2 Arena again. 

Trevor is taking his latest comedy tour Loud & Clear Tour to London, in an attempt to fill up the prestigious venue once more as he did in 2018.

"This is how I celebrated when we announced my tour coming to London! O2 Arena see you on April 4 2020!" he shared.

O2 Arena is a big deal and the venue has housed some of the world's most legendary artists including Beyoncé, Sade, Wizkid, Prince and many more global superstars.

Trevor has sold out shows in over five continents and has written, produced and starred in eight comedy specials.

The tickets will be available Friday, May 24 at 10am.

Plus how cute is the celebration video he posted?

