Criselda Dudumashe hospitalised following health scare

24 May 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Criselda Dudumashe has opened up about her latest health scare.
Image: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET

Criselda Dudumashe is grateful to be alive after being hospitalised with a chronic illness.

The media personality revealed on Thursday that she almost "kicked the bucket" this week and that she was later diagnosed with a chronic illness by doctors.  

Although the star didn't reveal the illness, she said she was grateful to be on the mend.

"As I sleep in this hospital bed, I’m grateful for more time to serve. Thank you Jehovah for your grace," she wrote.

She said the incident had reminded her that we only have one life and need to be kind to ourselves and bodies.

"I’m sharing to remind all of us that you only have one life. Treat yourself with kindness. Acknowledge and manage life stressors because eventually they impact negatively on your health."

The star was showered with messages of support and love, including from Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

"God loves you. We love you too. There is so much to live for. Be good," Yvonne wrote.

Ukhozi FM radio host Dudu 'Lady D' Khoza said she would pray for Criselda's healing.

"I will keep you in my prayers mngan wam. You’ve been through a lot. God will not forsake you."

She responded to some of the messages saying she needed to distract her mind.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
