Dumi Masilela’s friend Bongani determined to testify: I will fight for justice

As those close to late Rhythm City star Dumi Masilela continue to wait for justice to be served, the star's close friend, Bongani Khumalo, has resolved to testify in court.

The trial relating to the murder of the star in August 2017 resumed this week and is currently underway in the Benoni Magistrate Court. It was postponed earlier this month due to the hospitalization of one of the accused.

Bongani was in the car when Dumi was shot and drove the star to hospital, where he later died.

In an emotional social media post this week, Bongani said he could have easily chosen not to testify at the trial as nothing would bring his friend back, but he had drawn on the memory of Dumi to be less selfish.

"I could have easily said: 'What's the point of me going to court and testifying because it won't bring my friend back, whether or not those b**tards are found guilty the person I love is gone.' Hell no I won't."

He said he would stand up for justice and to prevent other families from going through the same thing.

"I will fight not only for the purpose of justice but for the purpose of preventing other families from experiencing such horror from these evil doers. It's not just for me but for future generations to know that if we sit back because of fear and 'kuyafana' reasons, evil will continue to prosper."

He said that someone needed to "stand up against evil" and take a stand like Dumi would have done.

"We are all here for different purposes, journey on. Maybe I fight because I know for a fact that he wasn't going to 'kuyafana' my situation."