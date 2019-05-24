'I was shocked': Yoh, Paul's blindside on 'Survivor SA' was hectic

You get blindsides, and then you get what happened to Paul Smulders on Thursday night's episode of Survivor SA: Island of Secrets.

Paul's tribe, Sa’ula, lost the immunity challenge for the second week in a row after each tribe had to select one tribe member as a retriever attached to a pulley system and a bag of coconuts.

The rest of the tribe had to lift the bag of coconuts to allow the retriever to move around and collect a ball and cup with a fork on a long stick. The first tribe to stack all the balls and cups would win immunity and reward.

Even though the tribe was dejected, Paul thought he played the perfect game and was on top of the world going into tribal council.