Idols SA Yanga is here to sing her own kind of gospel & it's a win for fans!
Idols SA's 18-year-old superstar Yanga Sobetwa might be young, but her powerful voice and her definition of "gospel" is bigger than her and she plans to capitalise on that.
The petite musician hosted a select group of media at a private screening of the music video for her hit single Promised Land and explained why she had to change the initial "gospel" route she previously announced that she would take.
"I initially wanted to do gospel but I sat down with my team and came up with something that was a new sound and this sound includes gospel in terms of writing. I was thinking inside the box but ended up finding something with a gospel element in terms of writing but that was also commercial at the same time," she said.
While she admitted that she couldn't have foreseen the reaction people would have to her album, Yanga said she was amazed by the love it received and is pleasantly surprised by how quickly people "got her vibe".
Her album debuted at the number spot on iTunes, a first for an Idols SA winner. She also collaborated with another Idols SA winner Paxton Fielies on the single Catch Me from her album, another first for an Idols SA winner.
"It feels really amazing and you know, actually, I've never thought it would come this fast."
At the screening, Paxton told the intimate crowd that she was proud to feature on such a talented musician's project.
Yanga also explained that while her album didn't take the "typical" gospel route, it was still pushing the "word of God" in that it spread the message of hope and that is enough for her.
"I have definitely received great feedback from all over, people say my music brings them hope and peace and they are amazed at what the album does to their souls. That feels good, it gives me a tap on the back and encourages me to go forward."
Yanga took some minutes to answer a few "get to know me" questions for her ever-growing fanbase.
The first thing I do after I wake up in the morning is… Pray
The most embarrassing thing to ever happen to me was when… I peed my pants
Whenever I find myself in an awkward conversation or awkward silence I… Sing
My grade 12 English teacher probably remembers me for… Singing and being great at presentations
I was always really good at… Talking
When I'm having a bad day, I… Vent
The biggest misconception about being a singer is that people think I… am rich
When I stand in front of my mirror I see… Royalty
The one person I hope is watching me as I succeed is… God
This is only the beginning for me because... I'm 18 there's a long way to go and my vision is yet to be fulfilled