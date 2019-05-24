Idols SA Yanga is here to sing her own kind of gospel & it's a win for fans!

Idols SA's 18-year-old superstar Yanga Sobetwa might be young, but her powerful voice and her definition of "gospel" is bigger than her and she plans to capitalise on that.

The petite musician hosted a select group of media at a private screening of the music video for her hit single Promised Land and explained why she had to change the initial "gospel" route she previously announced that she would take.

"I initially wanted to do gospel but I sat down with my team and came up with something that was a new sound and this sound includes gospel in terms of writing. I was thinking inside the box but ended up finding something with a gospel element in terms of writing but that was also commercial at the same time," she said.

While she admitted that she couldn't have foreseen the reaction people would have to her album, Yanga said she was amazed by the love it received and is pleasantly surprised by how quickly people "got her vibe".

Her album debuted at the number spot on iTunes, a first for an Idols SA winner. She also collaborated with another Idols SA winner Paxton Fielies on the single Catch Me from her album, another first for an Idols SA winner.

"It feels really amazing and you know, actually, I've never thought it would come this fast."

At the screening, Paxton told the intimate crowd that she was proud to feature on such a talented musician's project.