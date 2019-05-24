Is Bonang's House of BNG champagne sponsoring the presidential inauguration or nah?
Questions over whether Bonang Matheba's champagne brand will be the the bubbly supplier for the presidential inauguration on May 25 have been raised after ANC politician Fikile Mbalula denied endorsement.
Congratulatory messages poured in for Bonang after she said her champers would be supplied at the inauguration, at the same time also congratulating president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa.
In a series of tweets, some of which have been deleted, Fikile Mbalula said there was no endorsement of the bubbly brand by government, citing "respect for the people" as the reason why they will not be popping B's champopo.
"No such endorsement. President when we celebrated our victory said no champagne we must respect our people. The people who put us in power, therefore..."
In another tweet he said "there was no such endorsement."
We come from a bruising election we cant entertain such nonsense this is not a Hollywood party is an inauguration of a President who must serve his people. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/BoxmwW9E77— Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) May 24, 2019
Team Bonang is standing firm, insisting that the supply of House of BNG is confirmed.
In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Bonang's PR team said it was a "joyous moment".
"The Presidency is supporting the House of BNG and other small to medium businesses. This is a proud moment for Bonang as she is the first female in the MCC council to supply the presidential inauguration. This is a joyous occasion, we are optimistic," said Davin Phillips.