TshisaLIVE

Jackie Phamotse charged for alleging Kumalos filmed gay sex tape

24 May 2019 - 16:50 By Karabo Ledwaba
Jackie Phamotse.
Jackie Phamotse.
Image: Instagram

Author Jackie Phamotse has been charged with crimen injuria for comments she made last year about power couple Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo, according to Ian Levitt who will represent the Kumalos at the Randburg Magistrate's Court in July.

“It is absolutely true. She has been charged with crimen injuria and she will be appearing in court on the 10th of July,” Levitt said.

Phamotse, who is well-known for her book Bare: The blessers game and I tweet what I like, commented last year that the Kumalos allegedly filmed a gay sex tape.

Although she did not name the couple, social media users came to the conclusion that she was tweeting about the Kumalos. 

"Just overheard a painful conversation, a female TV mogul pleading with one of my girls to not share videos of her drunk and her husband (sic) rimming a celebrity boy!!!!!!!!! What the hell!!!! Kanti, what kind of marriages do we have now!!! I have asked to see this video," she had posted.

The Kumalos were granted a protection order by the same court when Phamotse was ordered not to mention them on social media and to also refrain from making allegations about them.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathepelo Peters declined to confirm whether Phamotse had been formally charged.

Phamotse could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing on Friday.

Jackie Phamotse's book is out and there's a SERIOUS plot twist!

A sequel to Bare is expected around June.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Twitter rips Jackie Phamotse over 'fake tears' video for #Nomuzi

While some joined Jackie in the search for Nomuzi, others were sceptical and dragged the author.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Jackie Phamotse on being 'followed': Police had to help me get home

'Come hell or high water!' Jackie will reveal her most controversial book yet.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Basetsana & Romeo Kumalo vs Jackie Phamotse: The saga continues...

Jackie Phamotse has said that she's ready for whatever comes her way after her book is launched
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Biggest lesson to remember from the Jackie vs Bassie saga

Twitter can land you in hot water, just ask Jackie...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Lerato Kganyago claps back at tweep who said she tries to 'sound smart' TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | This guitarist played outside DJ Tira's house until he woke up & did a ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa on bae taking her surname: 'We're doing this our own way' TshisaLIVE
  5. Yoh! 'Skeem Saam’s' Rachel is a runaway bride TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X