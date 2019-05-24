Kylie Jenner breaks her silence on Jordyn Woods: She 'f**ked up'

In an upcoming episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner breaks her silence on her break-up with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, telling her sister Khloe that Jordyn "f**ked up".

A teaser video of the episode has been released. In it Khloe is seen screaming and then saying, "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life."

The video also has Kris Jenner, Kardashian and Jenner matriarch, telling Kylie that "this is like a divorce".