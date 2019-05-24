Kylie Jenner breaks her silence on Jordyn Woods: She 'f**ked up'
In an upcoming episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner breaks her silence on her break-up with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, telling her sister Khloe that Jordyn "f**ked up".
A teaser video of the episode has been released. In it Khloe is seen screaming and then saying, "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life."
The video also has Kris Jenner, Kardashian and Jenner matriarch, telling Kylie that "this is like a divorce".
"She f--ked up." - Kylie Jenner on Jordyn and Tristan's cheating scandal #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/AhLWS8rJoa— E! News (@enews) May 23, 2019
Jordyn was accused of having a fling with Khloe's baby-daddy, Tristan Thompson, an allegation she denied.
She was effectively ousted from the Kardashian and Jenner families after being friends with Kylie for years and also being her business partner.
Jordyn said she did not have a fling with Tristan, but did admit that after a night out on the town, she went with a group of people to his house for an after-party. In an interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jordyn said Tristan did try to kiss her, but she pulled away.