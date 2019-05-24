Meek Mill is heading to SA and Mzansi is freaking out
After what seemed like an eternity of speculation, it has finally been confirmed that rapper Meek Mill is heading to Mzansi.
Meek will be headed to SA next month as part of the Castle Lite Unlocks festival at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.
Okay okay 🗣 @castlelitesa this is it 🗣 day 1 #CastleLiteUnlocks @MeekMill 🤩🤩🤩— Cherry The Manager (@Cherry01_) May 23, 2019
He will perform on the first day of the festival on June 17, with Post Malone scheduled to perform in the same venue on June 18.
They will be joined by US radio host Sway Calloway of Sway in the Morning fame.
Yooo, @SwaysUniverse is heading to SOUTH AFRICA! I can’t wait to host the #CastleLiteUnlocks cypher with Johannesburg’s hottest hyenas 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Who should be on my radar?? #SwayColdCyphers pic.twitter.com/M3gQptDsYR— Sway Calloway (@RealSway) May 21, 2019
Who’s hyped for @RealSway hosting the Sway Cold Cyphers on Day 1 of #CastleLiteUnlocks this year? We got @Rouge_Rapper @reece_youngking & @NoMoozlie outchea repping! Do you have your tickets? pic.twitter.com/S1tHtE6WtV— CastleLiteSA (@castlelitesa) May 23, 2019
Local stars expected to perform at the festival include A-Reece, Rouge, J Molley, Shane Eagle and Cassper Nyovest.
In fact, Cassper even offered to make Meek's dream of a "big concert in Africa"" happen after the US rapper took to Twitter in March to hint at an SA show.
I can make that happen. Tla hierso bachana. https://t.co/puzL9gWJcH— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 25, 2019
While many thought Meek would have been announced in the festival's first round of lineup reveals, they were excited to see the star finally heading to SA.
They flooded social media in reaction.
