Mo Flava defends himself from backlash over Masechaba Ndlovu's Babes interview

Mo Flava has moved to clear the air after a fan asked him why he did not defend his former Metro FM co-host Masechaba Ndlovu from backlash following the controversial interview with Babes Wodumo last year.

Masechaba made headlines in June last year when she confronted Babes during a live radio interview about claims she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Mampintsha. The singer did not confirm or deny the allegations.

The incident on Masechaba and Mo's show sparked outrage and a fierce debate on social media.

Babes has since laid a case of assault against Mampintsha after a video of him hitting her several times went viral. The case has since been referred to Families South Africa for mediation.

But while many shared their thoughts on whether Masechaba had acted correctly in quizzing Babes, others wondered why Mo seemingly stayed silent on the whole matter.

They felt that he should have at least defended his co-star or spoken out on the incident.

Well, the moment to ask him finally came and when Mo opened up his Twitter page to questions, he was quickly hit with one asking him about the incident.

At first Mo was confused by the question of why he did not stand up for Masechaba.

The fans responded by saying: "When she got flack for how she handled the Babes interview. According to her, you gave her a signal to go ahead and ask the questions. Only she got called out. You didn't say anything in her defence, why not?"

Mo denied the signal claims and said Masechaba had been called out because those were her words and not his.

"How is that possible? This signal thing. The interview was almost done by the time she asked that question and made those statements. I don't control her mind. So why would she need permission from me to ask a question? She got called out because those were her words not mine."

He also responded to questions on whether Masechaba was axed by the station over the interview, saying that fans should ask her.