TshisaLIVE

3 reasons why 'Keeping Up With The Fergusons' would totally be a hit!

25 May 2019 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
The Fergusons are a talented family.
The Fergusons are a talented family.
Image: Instagram/Shona Ferguson

Even though Mzansi has been blessed with some really cool reality shows, err'body is still eagerly waiting for Keeping Up With The Fergusons.

Why? Well, because the Fergusons are levels on levels!

Fans of the family brought up the idea in the comments section of a smoking hot snap that Connie and Shona shared on Instagram that almost broke the net!

Not only do all (and we mean all) members of the family have huge individual followings on social media, but they are all genuinely lovable characters. Fam, even Connie's grandson is a star and a champion in meme making - and he's not even five years old yet!

The Fergusons are media moguls with enough talent at home to make things happen.

Here are three reasons why Mzansi deserves a reality show from this fab family.

1. The combos are always communicating!

2. Their children are all thriving in their careers

3. They've got the mansion, the cars and the status

MORE:

IN MEMES | Those T-shirts on OPW had fans confused AF!

The matchy-matchy combos were just not communicating
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Denise Zimba on ‘surprise' pregnancy: My baby decided that anything is possible

TV star says she felt "less of a woman" while struggling with endometriosis.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah's message to Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira will give you the feels

Beast got all flushed after the video message from Trevor.
Sport
5 days ago

Altovise Lawrence on the local industry vs Hollywood: They nurture the actor

Altovise has represented Mzansi's talent in Hollywood films and says the one major difference is how they treat actors.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate TshisaLIVE
  2. Yoh! 'Skeem Saam’s' Rachel is a runaway bride TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | MPs try to get Ringo Madlingozi to sing and it's hilarious TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | This guitarist played outside DJ Tira's house until he woke up & did a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Omuhle Gela hits back at ‘blesser’ claims: I have a degree and two paying jobs TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X