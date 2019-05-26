Cassper raps about discipline while his body transformation gets saucy

He might have once called himself “sexy chubby nigga”, but Cassper Nyovest's body transformation is on another level and malume is bringing the sauce.

He invests most of his time at the gym and the results are showing that consistency and discipline pays off. His weight-loss journey is goals.

The rapper posted a sexy snap of him dripping sauce on Instagram.

He really looks like a snack and he gave his fans some tips on how to have a body to die for.

“Here's some motivation. It's all in your mind! Consistency and discipline is the name of the game!" he wrote.

He also posted a before and after picture that will cause jaws to drop with amazement.

Jealous down, he looks like a dream.

Cava the six pack.