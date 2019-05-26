TshisaLIVE

Cassper raps about discipline while his body transformation gets saucy

26 May 2019 - 16:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Rapper Cassper Nyovest says the key to a great body is in the mind.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest says the key to a great body is in the mind.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

He might have once called himself “sexy chubby nigga”, but Cassper Nyovest's body transformation is on another level and malume is bringing the sauce.

He invests most of his time at the gym and the results are showing that consistency and discipline pays off. His weight-loss journey is goals.

The rapper posted a sexy snap of him dripping sauce on Instagram.

He really looks like a snack and he gave his fans some tips on how to have a body to die for.

“Here's some motivation. It's all in your mind! Consistency and discipline is the name of the game!" he wrote.

He also posted a before and after picture that will cause jaws to drop with amazement.

Jealous down, he looks like a dream.

Cava the six pack.

MORE

Cassper flies in popular US trainer Jessica Burciaga for his music video

Cassper managed to rope in the sexy US trainer to feature in his upcoming video.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Four snaps of Cassper and his deliciousness

Cassper is a whole pot of hot.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper still isn't over the Samas' 'Doc Shebeleza' snub

Rapper says the Samas are 'dead'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Mo Flava defends himself from backlash over Masechaba Ndlovu's Babes interview TshisaLIVE
  2. Jackie Phamotse charged for alleging Kumalos filmed gay sex tape TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate TshisaLIVE
  4. 3 reasons why 'Keeping Up With The Fergusons' would totally be a hit! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | This guitarist played outside DJ Tira's house until he woke up & did a ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X