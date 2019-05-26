TshisaLIVE

Lasizwe's fictional vlog character scored him a huge #GuapBag!

26 May 2019 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Lasizwe Dambuza is making money off of the alter egos he features in his vlogs.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Whether you think his videos are funny or not, there's proof that someone out there thinks Lasizwe's comedy is on point. So much so that one of his video characters, Nomatriquency, scored him a gig with a major retailer.

Nomatriquency, a woman who proudly speaks her Papa Penny English and has a "don't care" attitude, featured in a video that caught the eye of the powers that be when she imitated a retail worker.

Now she's signed a deal to work with Game stores on various online campaigns.

"They saw a video of Tricky Baby and sent me a DM. I thought it was a joke. They then hit me up on my wall. Next thing, mo'ghel was signing contracts and securing her bag. It's amazing. Like, here I am proving that you can make it work, you know on the internet as a vlogger or influencer. I am getting actual money for being myself - well the various later egos I have."

Although Lasizwe was bound by contract not to reveal the actual amount Nomatriquency bagged, he said he was super-proud of her achievement.

Lasizwe told TshisaLIVE that Nomatriquency will join the Game roadshow and a couple of online campaigns that are lined up. The influencer said this opportunity meant a lot to him because it showed him that his work reached a wider audience than he had ever anticipated when he began.

"A lot of young people watch my video, but this also proves that they share it with their parents, and sometimes that way it ends up where it is supposed to. I am building a legacy, one 'silly' video at a time."

Go Triky Baybeyyyyy!

View this post on Instagram

OH. MY. GOD!!!! 😳😳😳😳😳

A post shared by Lasizwe (@lasizwe) on

