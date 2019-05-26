Mthokozisi Ndaba & Lockdown's Nandipha gush over their family

They are a well-knitted and God-fearing family that are always sharing pictures of their little one.

Mthokozisi also gushes over Nandipha for always supporting him and being the pillar of his strength.

Nandipha has also shared the love, posting snaps of her bae and their baby, and always telling them how much she loves them.

It is a long way from the heartbreak Mthokozisi once felt when he lost his first son, Ntandoyenkosi, shortly after his birth in 2013.

The situation left him demoralised but he never gave up on God's plan for his life.

"As excited as I am to be a dad, it reminds me of my first child and I just pray, it is my deepest prayer, that this baby is fine and healthy. It is a blessing from God and I have faith that he will watch over us all," he told TshisaLIVE shortly after he revealed that he was going to be a dad again.

Nandipha gave birth to K'saselihle late last year and an excited Mthokozisi posted a message praising God and sharing his gratitude.

"(I) had a mixed up emotions weekend but it turned out to be the greatest. To God be the glory for the Prince is finally born. K'saselihle NdabaMngoma himself. On his behalf I give his life to you, oh mighty God. Guide and protect him always, Amen," Mthokozisi wrote.