Phat Joe & Palesa are counting down to their baby's arrival

26 May 2019 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Phat Joe and Palesa Morgan are ecstatic about becoming parents.
Image: Instagram/Palesa Morgan

Phat Joe and Palesa Morgan's bundle of joy could make her grand entry into the world any day now. 

And to celebrate their last few days together just as a couple, they escaped for a special baby moon. 

Taking to Instagram, Palesa gave followers a glimpse through pictures and videos. 

"Spent such a lovely babymoon in nature. No TV, no WiFi...just me and the bump and my baby daddy. I have been so reluctant to share much about our pregnancy just feeling like it was just for us. Being in such beautiful surroundings reminded me of mother nature purest gifts and I'm so grateful." 

