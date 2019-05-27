Black Coffee pokes fun at Papa Penny's 'Malema diss track'

DJ Black Coffee has weighed in on the beef between EFF leader Julius Malema and veteran muso Penny Penny, after the Shangaan Disco king seemingly made a "diss track" aimed at the politician.

Black Coffee poked fun at the whole situation, asking tweleb Taka Tina if he'd like to make a diss track of his own as he's always taking shots at the superstar DJ.

Papa Penny shut down the internet over the weekend when a video of him in studio working on the track went viral. In it, Papa Penny can be heard addressing a "Salema", labelling him an "ugly boy" and "stupid boy", and warning him to not get too familiar with him.